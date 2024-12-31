Who Won Jeopardy! In Its Latest Episode? Find Out

Jeopardy! amazed its viewers yet another time. With intense gamely and tougher clues, the recently aired episode focused on three new contestants, Alex Michev, Will Yancey, and Tekla Sauter.

The exciting episode was filled with eagerness throughout its run, with all three players showing determination. However, as only one could win this game, it was Will Yancey who won the December 30, 2024 episode, having an impressive score of $25,601.

Talking about his gameplay, Will led the way with the most important daily double-picks.

In the Jeopardy round, the contestants were introduced to six diverse categories, which ranged from the Eurocentric category, Rhyme Time, Transportation, Color My World, Book “Of,” and Merman.

While the three struggled during the early clues, they soon achieved great numbers, with Will having a score of $2,800.

However, the game became even more interesting as Alex Michev soon led the game following the first half of the Jeopardy round.

In the Double Jeopardy round, new categories startled the players, which were Issuing A Cetacean, Art & Artists, Same First & Last Letter, The 13th Century, Thinkers & Their Thoughts, as well as Mood Indi-Go-Go.

While it was Alex who first led the game, he was soon overtaken by Will. The latter came out shining in the back-to-back round of Daily Doubles.

Here, Will made $14,800 while Alex made $12,800, and Tekla scored $5,600.

Advertisement

Coming to the Final Jeopardy category, it focused on Geographic Names and gave the clue: “In 1492, Columbus visited this island that he named for the country whose flag he flew.”

The highly intriguing round saw all three contestants respond with a correct answer. For those interested, the answer was the island of Hispaniola.

Will here made $25,601, with Alex scoring $14,300, and Tekla being on $11,198.

Will Yancey is a historian from Banquete, Texas. He led the game from the Double Jeopardy round, using his strategy and eventually becoming the winner.

ALSO READ: Who Was The Winner Of Jeopardy! Tonight? Learn As All Three Finalists Guess Correct Answer