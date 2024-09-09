Daisy Edgar-Jones Opens Up About Onscreen Chemistry With Jacob Elordi, Calls Her On Swift Horses Co-Star ‘Charismatic’

Daisy Edgar-Jones recently discussed how she quickly bonded with her co-star Jacob Elordi, from the upcoming movie On Swift Horses. The actress had recently participated in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and shared what she appreciates about Elordi.

While talking about their movie, which premiered at the highly acclaimed festival, Edgar-Jones stated, "It's not hard to make chemistry with Jacob," while also calling him “charismatic."

The 26-year-old actress then went on to add that filming the scenes where Elordi and her character showed a relationship between them and also had some dynamics developed intelligently.

She then called her experience of going through the scripts as reading some poems and appreciated all that takes place in the story.

While also admiring the work of director Daniel Minahan, the Where the Crawdads Sing actress added, “the way he allowed space for us to get to know each other and to play, and all of Jacob and I's early scenes in the film, we shot first, which was great."

Meanwhile, the He Went That Way actor also opened up, stating that he loved his cowboy character, adding that the chemistry between him and Daisy Edgar-Jones had sparked immediately.

When asked about his audition for the film, Elordi recalled it as more like a workshop, where he, Daisy, and the director had great fun together.

On Swift Horses is a movie based on the 2019 book of the same name penned by Shannon Pufahl.

As per the plot of the movie, it talks about a newlywed couple, involving Muriel who is played by Edgar-jone, and Lee who is portrayed by Will Poulter, beginning a new life, after Lee has returned from the Korean War.

In the meantime enters Elordi’s character who is the younger brother of Lee, Julius. Soon a disheartening love triangle forms, when the three plan to shift to California, however, Julius disappears and moves to Las Vegas.

Besides having three great actors, the film also stars Sasha Calle, along with Kat Cunning, as well as Diego Calva. While the movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, it is currently looking for distributors.

