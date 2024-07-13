Daisy Edgar Jones Recalls Her Time On Normal People Sets; Claims She Would Want To ‘Revisit Her Role’

Daisy Edgar Jones and Paul Mescal grew popular among the viewers through their roles and performances in Normal People. The fans of the series loved the chemistry between the actors and wished to see the duo more often onscreen.

Speaking of her character in the Hulu series, Edgar Jones claimed that she would love to revisit her role in the drama series. In a conversation with BBC News, the actress shared that she not only liked her role but also adored the characters played by her co-stars.

Normal People became the most-watched series during the pandemic, and the actress hit a jackpot as she claimed that she got to work with Paul Mescal and get together with many talented filmmakers.

Daisy Edgar Jones shares her experience working on Normal People

Where the Crawdads Sing actress and Mescal explored fame after starring in the Hulu series. As much as the fans had fun, Edgar Jones claimed that the actors, too, had a great time working with each other.

In an interview with the news portal, the Fresh actress stated, “I love those characters. It would be wonderful to explore them again.” She further added, If [Rooney] is up for writing a new story, who knows? Keeping it open. Always open.”

Speaking of her experience working with the actors on the show, Jones said, “It introduced Paul and I to a lot of people and film-makers.” Since the Hollywood star’s appearance in Normal People, the actress has landed roles in movies and TV shows such as Under the Banner of Heaven and Voyagers, alongside Andrew Garfield.

Daisy Edgar Jones is also set to star with Glen Powell in Twisters.

Daisy Edgar Jones in Twisters

Daisy Edgar Jones in Twisters will portray the character of Kate Cooper in the upcoming action thriller. The movie also stars the Anyone But You star, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Parea and many others.

As for the plot, the synopsis reads, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures.”

Twisters will release in theaters on July 12.

