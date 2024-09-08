Swiftie Jacob Elordi Raves About Taylor Swift While Discussing Chemistry with Daisy Edgar-Jones in On Swift Horses

Jacob Elordi reflects on his on-screen relationship with Daisy Edgar-Jones in On Swift Horses and gushes over Taylor Swift.

Like several romance tales, Taylor Swift's name also comes into play in this one. It is practically impossible to talk about romance without invoking the name of the famous singer, either through her songs or her personality. Recently, in an interview, while speaking about period drama On Swift Horses, Jacob Elordi referred to Swift while describing his chemistry with Edger-Jones in the movie.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Elordi spoke of his character in the new film and his bond with Edgar-Jones's character Muriel. He said it was like an "invisible string" between them, referring to a Taylor Swift hit.

In the movie On Swift Horses, Muriel, an outcast entering a new society and its traditions, is attracted to Elordi's character, which creates instant friction between them from their first interactions. Elordi's comments on Swift emphasize how the dynamics of romantic relationships in Swift's music go beyond just love notes or captions, extending to the big screen and having a broad understanding.

Directed by Daniel Minahan, On Swift Horses is an American drama adapted from Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same title. The cast includes protagonists Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones, alongside a great list of characters, including Diego Calva, Will Poulter, and Sasha Calle. The plot revolves around Muriel and her husband Lee resuming their lives and love story afresh after his return from the Korean War. However, their new beginning gets wilder as the plot thickens with the entry of Lee’s younger brother, Julius.

The official description of the drama reads, "Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible."



It has been an open secret that Taylor Swift pours her heart into each and every one of her songs, including her autobiographical works. However, to experience the Taylor Swift magic, viewers have to wait until On Swift Horses hits the theaters.

