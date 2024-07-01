EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks About Preparing For Twisters Role; Says Filming Was 'The Wildest Thrill Ride'

Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is all set to hit the theaters on July 18, 2024. The movies stars Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as opposing forces who come together to try to predict and possibly tame the immense power of tornadoes. The film is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, which explores a new generation of storm chasers as they confront deadly tornadoes.

Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt about Edgar-Jones' preparation for the film. The actress, who plays the fascinating role of Kate Cooper, revealed her experience of filming the movie and shared how she prepared herself for the character.



Daisy Edgar-Jones opens up about playing the role of Kate Cooper in twisters

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Daisy Edgar-Jones revealed how she prepared to play the role of Kate Cooper in her latest movie, Twisters. The actress shared that she prepared for the role by attending a “weather boot camp,” along with her castmates, organized by the film’s storm consultant, Kevin Kelleher, at The National Weather Service Center at the University of Oklahoma.

There, the cast learned Tornado 101 from expert meteorologists and interviewed storm-chasers. She supplemented her education by constantly searching for YouTube videos about tornadoes, reading up on the history of Oklahoma, and mastering the regional accent.

“Doing research for this movie was endlessly interesting and helpful,” said Edgar-Jones, adding, "And Kevin Kelleher was invaluable." The Normal People star revealed that Kelleher helped the team understand the science.

"He was there on set when we were shooting storm-chasing scenes to explain what real storm chasers would be thinking or how they might react to certain situations. He would help us with the technical jargon, whether it was to explain the concepts or just make sure we were pronouncing terms right. He kept us on our toes and helped keep us on track," she continued.

Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals her experience of filming Twisters

During the conversation, Edgar-Jones also shared insights about her experience filming Twisters. She said that shooting Twisters was much like her experience of watching the first movie. “It’s the wildest thrill ride you can imagine, only this time, it was real and I was living it,” Edgar-Jones says.

The actress further talked about a scene where a tornado destroys a rodeo and said, “There was one sequence where a tornado blows through a rodeo and completely obliterates it, and while we’re trying to dodge all sorts of debris and find shelter, they used a crane to drop a horse trailer from the sky." She also clarified that the action was done safely.

"Another day, they strapped me into a car and they spun it upside down, like I was in a washing machine. Because there’s so much car-based action in the movie, I was always behind the wheel, doing some very speedy driving. I’m ready for a job in the next Fast & Furious movie because of Twisters," Daisy Edgar-Jones shared.

All About Twisters: Release date and cast

This summer, the epic studio disaster movie returns with an adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping, big-screen thrill ride called Twisters - that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous—and destructive—forces. From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne, and Indiana Jones series comes Twisters, a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster Twister.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film also stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka, and Nik Dodani. Distributed internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be released in cinemas in India on Thursday, July 18, in English & Hindi. Also in IMAX.

