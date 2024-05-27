Daisy Edgar-Jones Stated She Fell For Paul Mescal As A Friend

British actress and Golden Globe Nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones recently confirmed the rumors by saying that she fell in love with Paul Mescal while filming the movie Normal People. The former co-stars appeared together at the Fastnet Film Festival in Co Cork on Friday with the series' director Lenny Abrahamson.

The actors became famous for playing Marianne and Connell in the 2020 adaptation of Irish author and screenwriter Sally Rooney's novel. Since then, they have starred in Oscar-nominated films and Hollywood productions.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stated she fell in love with Paul Mescal as a friend

The Carmen movie star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, discussed her feelings and the love she felt on set and how much she adored the book, director, and cast. She said, "I met Paul, fell in love with Paul... as a friend," and laughed, "I'm announcing it here."

She went on to say, "I truly fell in love with Marianne. Love was everywhere."

The actors appeared at the Fastnet Film Festival in Cork on May 24 for a discussion with director Lenny Abrahamson, moderated by Paddy Breathnach.

Moreover, the ongoing speculation about a potential romantic relationship between Daisy and Paul has become the talk of the town. The speculation intensified after they were observed sharing an affectionate moment together at a Gucci fashion show in London.

Daisy’s slip sparks fan frenzy: I can see his heart drop

Fans noticed Daisy's slip, with one commenting online: "I can see his heart drop." Another wrote: "I've never rooted for two people to get together this much," while a third said: "They should announce the wedding by now."

Moreover, in another incident, Paul and Daisy spoke at the event in Schull, which lasted until Sunday. The festival includes a world cinema program with contributions from 40 countries.

