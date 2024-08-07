Dakota Fanning And Abby Elliott Set To Star Alongside Sarah Snook In Peacock's New Series Adaptation Of 'All Her Fault'

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, The Equalizer 3) and Abby Elliott (The Bear, Saturday Night Live) have been booked to star in the upcoming Peacock series All Her Fault. Set to be a TV mini-series, it is an adaptation of Andrea Mara’s bestselling book.

All Her Fault is an adaptation of Andrea Mara’s bestselling book of the same title that draws viewers into a deeply unsettling scenario exposing the hidden secrets of a community.

It begins with Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) coming to 14 Arthur Avenue for her son Milo’s first playdate. Unfortunately, the person who opens the door is not a mother or caretaker as she has no clue where Milo could be found, every parent’s worst nightmare.

Jenny will be played by Fanning while Elliott takes up the role of Lia both being series regulars. Sarah Snook is starring in and executive producing the series. They will join Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, and Michael Peña on sets. The show starts production soon in Australia.

The official description of the upcoming All Her Fault series reads, "Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue to pick up her son Milo from a play date, but the woman who answers doesn't have Milo, sparking a parent's nightmare."

Megan Gallagher serves as the writer, creator, and executive producer. Minkie Spiro directs the first episode and also serves as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens from Carnival Films, along with Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. The production studio is Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Dakota Fanning recently celebrated her nomination for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Movie for her role as Ripley.

