Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Are Still Together Despite Reports; Confirms Source Close To Couple

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been going strong in their relationship, despite reports of separation. Earlier in the day, several media reports claimed that the Madame Web actress and the Coldplay singer had called it quits.

The couple has been engaged for almost seven years, confirmed a source close to the duo. Meanwhile, the reps for the actress have stated to People Magazine that the Hollywood star and the lead singer of the band are “happily” together. The pair was recently clicked at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K., where Martin performed and Johnson cheered for him.

A source also shared with the entertainment portal that the couple is currently in a good place. “They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” revealed the insider. Meanwhile, according to the reports making the rounds on the internet, the exact date when Martin proposed to the actress has not been known, but a piece of jewelry first shined on Johnson’s finger in 2020.

The pair has been dating each other since 2017 after the musician got divorced from Iron Man star Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor-singer shares two kids, Apple and Mosses, with the film star.

As for the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s bonding with Chris Martin’s kids, the actress, in one of the previous interviews, claimed that she has been loving the children with her whole heart. Johnson acts with the teens like they are her own. The Peanut Butter Falcon actress shared, “I love those kids like my life depends on them. With all my heart."

Over the course of their relationship, the Coldplay vocalist and the Hollywood actress have been quite private and tight-lipped when it comes to talking about their romance in public.

Moreover, Johnson has been sharing quite a friendly relationship with her fiance’s ex, Paltrow. While answering fan questions on Instagram, the Avengers actress revealed, "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow had been married for 13 years before going separate ways in 2014. The divorce of the ex-couple was finalized in 2016. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson previously dated Matthew Hitt and American actor Jordan Masterson.

