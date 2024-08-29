Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin's Time Off Earlier This Year ‘Did Them Good’; Source Reveals Couple Going Strong Together

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship is reportedly stronger than ever, thanks to the time off they took earlier this year.

In the Us Weekly report published on Wednesday, August 28, a source confirmed that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin did break up earlier in 2024, just before Johnson, 34, embarked on the press tour for Madame Web. The source described the period as "a really difficult time" for her. “But the space apart did them good, and when Dakota got back, they got back together,” the tipster added.

Johnson and Martin, 47, began dating in 2017 after meeting through a friend.

In March, a source exclusively told the aforementioned publication that the duo has been engaged for a while but were not the type to shout the development in their relationship from the rooftop. The insider added that the Fifty Shades star and the Coldplay frontman were not in a rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date yet.

Johnson sparked breakup rumors earlier this month when she was spotted without her rumored engagement ring while Martin toured with his band overseas. Her rep, however, clarified on August 15 that the split speculation is far from the truth and that the pair are happily together.

Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and the ex-couple shares a daughter Apple, 20, and a son Moses, 18. The Iron Man actress, now happily married to Brad Falchuk, has welcomed Dakota Johnson into their blended family, having overcome the initial tension that arose when Martin first started dating Johnson.

Johnson, for her part, has adjusted well with Martin, her ex, and their grown-up kids. In an interview in March this year, the actress gushed that she “loves” Martin and Paltrow’s kids “with all my heart” and “like my life depends on it.”

After rumors of Martin and Johnson’s engagement emerged in March, a source told Us Weekly that the couple plans on inviting Apple and Moses to their wedding, as well as Paltrow, who called the actress “adorable” and “wonderful” during an October 2023 Q&A.

