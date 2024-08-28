Dancing With The Stars Host Julianne Hough Reveals THIS As One Of The Reasons Behind Divorce With Brooks Laich

Safe Haven actress Julianne Hough has opened up about one of the reasons she divorced her ex-husband, Brooks Laich. The dancer-actress was married to the Ice Hockey player for almost five years before calling it quits. While appearing on the Jamie Kern Lima show, the actress spoke at length about her marriage to Laich.

Talking to the show host, Hough shared that her union with the athlete was one of the best things that happened to her.

In a conversation with the media portal, the Footloose star revealed, “What I needed at that time was to reconnect to my 10-year-old self.” She continued to share, “And what did I need at 10? I really needed safety and almost, like, a father figure to come in and be that grounding force of stability. And so I think a lot of our dynamic was this little girl feeling and this stability and stable man to be there. He provided such a beautiful foundation for me to be a little girl.”

Hough continued to say that when the dynamics of her relationship with Liach changed, the duo realized that they wanted different things. The actress claimed that as she grew to become more of a woman, she realized that she was not able to look at things on the same level as her husband.

Amidst the complications in her relationship, Hough opened up that she wasn’t straight. While sitting down for an interview with Women’s Health Magazine in 2019, the actress-dancer said, “I think for me it was not about being straight or gay or bi or queer, it’s more about I think I’m just learning what love is and I love people.”

She also revealed, at the time, “I don’t know what I’m attracted to, but I choose you. That is the freedom of the love that I was starting to experience.”

Julianne Hough married the Ice Hockey player in 2017 after dating for a brief period. The couple split in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. The actress revealed in an interview that after signing the divorce papers, she talked with her ex, and the duo realized that they could have maturely dealt with the problem.

Hough stated that she would not want to rekindle her romance with the sportsperson, but “We are very important, special people in each other’s lives, and we shared a really powerful season together.”

Following her split, the actress was rumored to be dating Charlie Wilson; however, there has been no confirmation about the same.

