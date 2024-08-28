Julianne Hough Reveals Heartbreaking Loss of Her Dogs: 'The Unraveling of Absolute Safety'

Julianne Hough appeared in The Jamie Kern Lima Show and shared a story from the difficult phase in her life. She also said that in 2019, two of her dogs were abducted and killed by coyotes soon after she had filed for a separation from her then-spouse Brooks Laich. The loss she suffered has occurred at the right time when she was facing a lot of troubles.

Hough was planning her new fitness program, KINRGY for the tour with Oprah Winfrey concerning struggling for the purpose of finding self and living. Simultaneously, she was sexually involved with a former assistant while divorcing Laich as she could not think that things were going well. The loss of her little companions essentially the only living beings that she found to be reliable brought out her worst. She got confused whether she was making large adjustments in her life which made her not to know what large really meant.

"I've never had coyotes in my yard, I have gates and everything," she explained. Though at the time the tragedy felt like "the unraveling of absolute safety," Hough now describes being "grateful they went together...grateful that usually how it happens is very quick, and that we got their bodies."

Julianne Hough will be co hosting DWTS for the second time after having danced as a professional dancer in the show seventeen years ago. She clinched back to back seasons 4 and 5 with her Olympic gold medal winning partners Apolo Ohno and Brazilian racer Hélio Castroneves. She was guest judge, then permanent judge after she left dancing after five seasons. This season, she will be taking up the mantle of the show’s host for the show’s thirty-second season replacing Tyra Banks.

Recalling her recent troubles, Hough noted, that having realized, change is loss, she experienced pain and was struggling between decision-making that was right for her, at the same time causing pain to others.

She explained: "Going through any kind of loss is painful, even if it is the right thing. And so as that was happening, I was just experiencing pain out of a decision that I felt like was the right thing for me. And also they were experiencing pain, so that was just really painful."

Hough closed out the interview on a triumphant note, however, saying, "I'm sitting here being like, 'Wow, I don't have my dogs here. Don't have a partner. Don't have cash. Don't have a credit card. I don't know these people'...[but] I've never felt more stable. I've never felt more secure. I've never felt more consistent.... And I've never felt more loved by the people around me."

DWTS is back for the 33rd cycle starting from the 17th of September, this year. It has not yet cast, but the judges will be performed by Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Hough’s brother Derek, while Tom Hough also hosts along with Alfonso Ribiero.

