'I Had This Insecurity...': Julianne Hough Reflects On Her Past Relationship With Ryan Seacrest

Julianne Hough recently discussed her three-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest on the Armchair Expert podcast. The 36-year-old dancer opened up about her insecurities during their romance, which coincided with her rise to fame. Despite the "romantic" and "exciting" moments, Hough admitted that being in a relationship with someone as established as Seacrest presented challenges. She knew she needed to forge her own path after their split in 2013.

Reflecting on their relationship, Hough and host Dax Shepard talked about the difficulties of dating Seacrest, 49, during her ascent in the industry. Hough worried that their relationship might send the wrong message, given Seacrest's prominence in television and radio.

“The rug was swept out from underneath me, and I was just flying, experiencing things I didn’t even know existed,” Hough said. “But I had this insecurity about not wanting anyone to think I was with him for those reasons.”

Hough previously mentioned that although Seacrest, the host of American Idol, is a "lovely guy," she was concerned about people using him. She wanted to ensure that she wasn’t perceived in the same way. Hough first met Seacrest when she appeared on his radio show with her then-boyfriend, Chuck Wicks. However, she and Seacrest didn't start dating until summer 2010, after her breakup with Wicks.

The Dancing with the Stars alum ended her relationship with Seacrest in 2013, despite some people believing her life was “completely set up” due to their relationship. Hough felt that her success should be based on her own efforts, not on her connection with Seacrest.

Later that year, Hough began dating hockey player Brooks Laich. They married in 2017 but filed for divorce in 2020, finalizing it in 2022.

