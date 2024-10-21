Danny Ramirez Reacts To Joaquin Phoenix's Sudden Exit From Todd Haynes' Queer Romance Movie: 'It Just Gave Me...'

Joaquin Phoenix recently exited the highly anticipated queer romance movie directed by Todd Haynes. While this has left many disheartened, Phoenix’s co-star Danny Ramirez has shared his thoughts on the sudden departure of the acclaimed actor.

Ramirez, who has starred in some of the best films of this decade, felt that he had "arrived as a performer" when given the opportunity to act alongside the Napoleon actor.

The Top Gun: Maverick star was also eager to work with one of Hollywood’s most highly acclaimed directors, Todd Haynes, known for delivering masterpieces such as Far from Heaven, Carol, May December, and more.

Although Ramirez is disappointed by Joaquin Phoenix’s decision to leave the project, he told Variety during the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night, “If anything, it just gave me more inspiration to keep driving, keep pushing, and knowing that I’m on the right path and approaching the work the right way.”

Phoenix parted ways with the project just as filming had begun in Mexico, around the time Ramirez was wrapping up the final days of shooting The Last of Us season two. For those unaware, Phoenix had been developing this untitled project with Todd Haynes for years.

While the Joker: Folie à Deux star did not provide a reason for his departure, the project now faces uncertainty over its casting. Reports suggest that Phoenix’s role cannot be recast, and as a result of his abrupt exit, the entire crew, who had been working dedicatedly on the film, suddenly found themselves out of work.

Joaquin Phoenix’s recent release, which was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, underperformed at the box office. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film received mixed reactions from audiences, despite featuring Lady Gaga in a leading role.

Danny Ramirez is set to appear next in The Last of Us season two, where he plays the character Manny Ramirez. The popular Disney+ series also stars renowned actors such as Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and more.

As for Ramirez’s future projects, he will also be seen alongside Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World.

While Mackie takes on the mantle of Captain America, Ramirez will portray Joaquin Torres, who is set to become the new Falcon in the MCU.

