Danny Ramirez To Star In Indie Epic Pursuit Of Touch; Slave Play Creator Jeremy O. Harris On Board As Writer

Danny Ramirez teams up with Slave Play Creator Jeremy O. Harris to co-write their upcoming Indie epic Pursuit Of Touch. They will also serve as producers along with Niv Gafny and Tom Culliver through their bb² company.

Ramirez will portray a reclusive Afghanistan War veteran who sets out on a dangerous adventure to rescue his favorite cam girl from a conspiracy. The film’s premise, in the beginning, would feel like an action-adventure epic; however, it gradually converts into a psychological movie that explores a moving tale of human connection in a digital world.

This film is essentially Ramirez’s brain baby, as he’s deeply involved in every aspect of its creation. Apart from Pursuit Of Touch, the actor has several big franchise movies and series lined up for release.

He most recently wrapped filming Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World and HBO’s hit drama series The Last of Us. He’ll also be the lead in Todd Haynes’ next movie, which will also star Joaquin Phoenix. Ramirez’s recent credits include Dark Comedy Winner, the critically acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick, and Black Mirror: Mazey Day.

Harris is best known for masterminding the groundbreaking play Slave Play, which stars Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington. He’s also been nominated for two 2023 Tony Awards for producing The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window and Ain’t No Mo. He has also co-written A24’s critically acclaimed Zola.

In 2023, Ramirez started the Substratum residency in collaboration with Gucci and Monteverdi, where he mentored five young writers. The plotline and director of Pursuit of Touch is shrouded in secrecy, but stay tuned for updates!