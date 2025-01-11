Daredevil: Born Again Recent Stills Has One Missing Detail; Learn Here

Daredevil: Born Again is all set to have the jaws dropped of superhero fanatics. With the series getting a green flag to showcase bloodbath, it surely even has all the attention of the ones who didn’t watch the previous seasons of the superhero, much more of a man without fear.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Marvel has recently dropped new stills of the upcoming series. As per the outlet Comic Book Movie, the studio recently dropped a series of stills that included Charlie Cox’s Daredevil standing in a dark room wearing his costume, as well as Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk giving a ruthless look, with Karen Page and Matt Murdock sitting right next to each other, having a talk.

While all the recently released pictures show high-quality details, Daredevil's suit lacked one significant detail. Even in the newly sewed suit, which is almost comic-accurate, the classic “DD” logo is still missing. The emblem does not appear to be present on the hero's chest.

Disney’s press site, meanwhile, even confirms that the image happens to be taken from the sixth episode of the upcoming series.

Daredevil was officially introduced in the MCU in another Disney+ series, She-Hulk. However, the fans figured that the superhero would be joining the major ensemble when they had their jaws dropped after they saw King Pin making an appearance in Hawkeye. Cox’s Matt Murdock then made his first appearance in the third outing of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil: Born Again will be aired on March 4, 2025.

