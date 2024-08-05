Gillian Anderson Finally Shares Why She Kissed The X-Files Co-Star David Duchovny At 1997 Emmys: 'We Were There To Celebrate...'

Gillian Anderson won an Emmy Award in 1997 for her role as Dana Scully, an FBI special agent in Chris Carter's created sci-fi drama series The X-Files. In the show, she starred alongside her co-star David Duchovny. The actor was also present at the award ceremony when Anderson received her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

However, a moment between the duo caught everyone's attention. Before she took the stage to accept the award, she reportedly turned to first kiss Duchovny instead of her then-boyfriend Rodney Rowland, who was seated alongside her at the event.

According to Deadline, the Scoop movie actress recently addressed her infamous kiss with David Duchovny in a new TikTok video. In the clip, as per the outlet, Anderson clarified the decades-old incident, saying, "OK so, I’ve been told that you guys want some information about when I won the [Emmy] back about a century ago and I kissed David first and why did I not kiss my boyfriend, Rodney."

The actress then quipped, "The fact is that David and I were actually living together, and Rodney was my beard," before noting, "I’m joking. That’s just a joke. Was that really mean?"

Anderson further admitted that she didn't know why she kissed her co-star Duchovny first at the Emmys before explaining, that she guessed it was because they were on the show together and spent more time with each other than with their loved ones, "we were practically married because we spent more time with each other."

She continued, "We were there to celebrate the series, and so yeah. Maybe? Maybe that’s what it was?" The 55-year-old actress then mentioned that she didn't think the whole incident "bothered" her then-boyfriend Rodney Rowland, saying he was a "great guy and he understood it." She concluded, "It was complex. That's all I got."

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny worked together on The X-Files series for its nine seasons. They later reunited for two X-Files movies, The X-Files: Fight the Future (1998) and The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008).