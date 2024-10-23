David Henrie And Selena Gomez Had THIS Special 'Goal' To Follow After They Greenlit Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Reboot

When David Henrie and Selena Gomez chose to revive the magic of Wizards of Waverly Place, they had one clear goal in mind. After years of pitching the reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, they wanted to recreate the strong sense of family that made the original show. Henrie, who played Justin Russo in the original series, stated that this goal was non-negotiable for him and Gomez.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Henrie stated, "It was my and Selena's goal from day one to recreate that culture first and foremost in the workplace, where everyone can feel like family." He went on: "We were a family on camera and off camera [in the original series], and that's what made it special."

As Henrie and Gomez worked on the reboot, they were determined to recreate that close-knit vibe with a new cast. Henrie shared how happy they were with the young actors they got on board. "Our cast is so wonderful," Henrie stated. “We feel like a season 3 show [where] everyone's comfortable. There's a loving atmosphere, it's a great culture on set.”

This family dynamic became the foundation of the new series, which begins after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where Henrie's character, Justin Russo, left his wizard life. In the reboot, Justin enjoys a normal life with his wife and two sons, but a young wizard in need of training disrupts his routine.

Henrie stated that the cast's connection was important to make the show interesting to watch. “There’s an atmosphere of love and encouragement, and we did that. I think you’re going to feel that on screen,” he said.

In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, fans will meet a new set of characters, including Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a young wizard who wants Justin's help. Henrie is joined on screen by Alkaio Thiele as Justin's eldest son, Roman, and Max Matenko as his youngest son, Milo.

Mimi Gianopulos plays Justin's wife, Giada. These fresh faces were handpicked to bring new energy into the show while keeping the original series' family feel.

This new storyline blends nostalgia with new challenges, resulting in an exciting world for both old fans and newcomers. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which premieres on Disney Channel on Tuesday, October 29, at 8 p.m. ET, promises to bring the magic back, with episodes also available for streaming on Disney+.

