'It's Been Wonderful': David Henrie Reflects On Lifelong Friendship With Selena Gomez Ahead Of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Release

David Henrie believes that he and Selena Gomez have remained friends since their teenage years because of their sincerity towards one another. Having spent their childhood days on the sets of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, the duo have formed a strong bond regardless of Gomez’s international fame.

He told People, "It's been wonderful. Despite all of her massive successes, her and I, our relationship has just withstood all that because, I don't know, we're just real with each other."

Henrie explained that their friendship has survived through the years because it’s never been phony and they were friends long before either of them was famous. He reflected on his genuine bond with the Rare Beauty mogul, saying, "I think there's a freedom to that that is tough to come by."

Henrie as well as Gomez, besides their friendship, will also professionally come together for a new series that will be a sequel to their original series, Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, set to release on October 29. The television series will revolve around Gomez's iconic character, Alex Russo's brother Justin Russo (Henrie), trying to lead a normal life with his family. However, he is brought back into the magical realm when his sister Alex (Gomez) meets a young wizard, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), who needs help.

As per Henrie, the idea of the sequel series came out organically during the causal dinner-table talks he had with Gomez throughout the years. The two showed a close camaraderie and they appreciated what the sibling duo had on the original show and they even thought about the future prospects of their respective characters. Finally, they decided to suggest this idea to Disney and were happy that the network was quick to pick up the proposal and greenlight the series.

The new series aims to focus in such a way that it does not only cater to the older fans but also the newer ones. Henrie pointed out that the fans should expect plenty of references to the previous series but with new roles and plotlines.

David Henrie and Selena Gomez also serve as executive producers of the project. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will arrive on 29 October on the Disney Channel and on Disney+.

