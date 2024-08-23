Selena Gomez Reflects On Nostalgic Experience While Filming Wizards of Waverly Place Spinoff Starring David Henrie; Calls Reboot 'Childhood Gift'

Selena Gomez recently opened up about the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. She revealed how her return was a bit like finding one's way back home, for she never thought she could play Alex Russo ever again.

In an interview with Variety, the Rare Beauty mogul expressed joy during the Hollywood premiere of season 4 of Only Murders in the Building at having been able to play Alex Russo again as this was unexpected. She said, "It felt like I was home again. I’m so happy I got to bring back this childhood gift that I was given to new little ones out there."

Gomez told the outlet about how thrilled she was to be giving life again to this iconic character who will now belong to an entirely different generation.

In the spin-off, David Henrie, who has reprised his role as Justin Russo, uses the same wand he used in the original series. According to him, over years of discussions with Gomez where they would frequently imagine what their characters would have turned into today, the idea for the new show came up. He told the outlet, "It took years of development to get it exactly where it needed to be."

The Russo siblings actors then decided to present it to Disney and therefore came up with a project deeply rooted in their love for its original which still enjoys great fan following. Henrie added, "The number one thing Selena gets asked about even till today is ‘Wizards.’ It’s a show that meant a lot to a lot of people."

David Henrie described reuniting with Selena Gomez on set as surreal. He said that once they started shooting, despite 12 years since the original show ended, it felt like no time had gone by. The spinoff comedy series titled Wizards Beyond Waverly is set to premiere in 2024 on Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

