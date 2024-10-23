'Kind, Humble And Curious': Miles Teller Honors Top Gun: Maverick Flight Instructor Charles Coleman After He Tragically Dies In Plane Crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Miles Teller only has humble words when it comes to talking about the Top Gun: Maverick flight instructor Charles Coleman. Per reports, Coleman had passed away in a plane crash on October 20, 2024, during an air show.

The air event in question was being held in New Mexico, and following the death of someone whom the Whiplash actor respects a lot, Teller took to social media to pay his tribute.

Sharing a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Miles Teller wrote "RIP Chuck Coleman," while also adding that he was an aerobatics flight instructor who trained the actors of Top Gun: Maverick.

Calling him an “instrumental” person in the development of the film, the War Dogs actor also stated that Coleman was also an “aerospace engineer, air show and test pilot, and our friend and ally."

Recalling that the team of actors from the 2022 Tom Cruise-starring film always felt comfortable around Coleman, Teller went on to share, “He was kind, humble and curious about others and the world we live in.”

Stating that Coleman had passed away too soon, the actor from 2015’s Fantastic Four also mentioned that all the contributions Coleman had made towards the world, will live for eternity, also thanking the flight instructor for memories that he and the actor created together.

Per a statement by the City of Las Cruces officials, the accident had happened around 2:30 pm at the Las Cruces International Airport.

Per the statement, the incident had taken place during the Las Cruces Air and Space Expo, which is being currently investigated by New Mexico State Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as the National Transportation Safety Board.

Miles Teller played the role of Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. For those who do not know, Goose was shown to be Tom Cruise’s close friend in the first installment of Top Gun, which was released back in the year 1986.

However, with Cruise’s Maverick taking over the team of pilots in Top Gun: Maverick and Goose dying at the very beginning of the first installment, a tense situation surfaces between Maverick and Bradley, aka Rooster.

Besides Crusie and Teller playing great roles in the 2022 movie, the cast also included Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell, and Monica Barbaro, along with Lewis Pullman as well as Glen Powell.

The movie even had Danny Ramirez with Jay Ellis while being directed by Joseph Kosinski and penned by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., and Peter Craig.

