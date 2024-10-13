David Spade Claims That The Audience Thought THIS About All His SNL Characters; Details Inside

David Spade opened up about his journey on the Saturday Night Live and revealed that the people believed that all of his SNL characters were gay. During his recent appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast, the comedian shared that people would come to him and ask him about the sexuality of the characters he played on the show.

While talking to the podcast hosts, Spade shared, "I did a character called Receptionist, where I was just being really aloof to people.” He added, "Like, 'Oh, and you are...? And this is regarding...?' And then people would be like, who's that gay character you play?'"

The actor-comedian went on to tell the person, "I'm like, 'I don't think it's gay.' They're like, 'No, you're gay and it's gay and every sketch you're in is a gay person.'"

The actor also claimed that his mother too believed that, apart from the characters on the show, Spade was gay in real life as well. The host interrupted and asked why his mom would think so, and the comedian quipped, "She thought I was coming out. When I look back, I'm like, Yeah, I see it."

Meanwhile, speaking of his other characters, the actor mentioned that there were roles in which he wouldn’t identify the popular personalities, including MC Hammer. In the sketch, Hammer says, “Tell him its Hammer,” and Spade responds, "And he would know you because...?"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It Was Personal': Eddie Murphy Says He Thought Infamous SNL Joke About Him Back In 1995 Was 'A Cheap Shot'

Dana Carvey, the host of the podcast and a former SNL star who recently portrayed the role of President Joe Biden, shared with the audience that Spade’s receptionist character wasn’t about owning the sexuality, but the personality.

Carvey added in the conversation by saying, "It's just languorous, not any sexual orientation."

Apart from the receptionist, the actor is also known for his popular role as Dennis Finch, an executive assistant who took up the profession of cheerleading in college, and was speculated to be gay by his father.

Prior to starring in Just Shoot Me!, Spade was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1996. He later starred in a number of films with his former sketch comedy co-stars, including Tommy Boy starring Chris Farley, Joe Dirt starring Dennis Miller, and the Hotel Transylvania series starring Adam Sandler.

ALSO READ: David Spade Recreates Iconic Fireworks Scenes From Joe Dirt Amidst July 4 Celebrations; WATCH Here