'It Was Personal': Eddie Murphy Says He Thought Infamous SNL Joke About Him Back In 1995 Was 'A Cheap Shot'

The recent controversy connected to the September issue of Rolling Stone magazine involves Eddie Murphy and David Spade, Saturday Night Live alumni who have been rather active recently; specifically about an incident that transpired almost thirty years ago. In an interview with The New York Times The Interview podcast, Murphy described the journey in handling criticism laid on him by the media and Spade’s comment during the Hollywood Minute-December 1995 sketch.

In the sketch, which was shot in front of a live audience, a photo of Murphy was shown on screen as Spade launched into, Look children, it’s a falling star, make a wish. Now 63, Murphy said the remarks hurt, especially coming from a member of the SNL family. At the time, Murphy’s film Vampire in Brooklyn came out and was a failure, which made the joke rather nasty and a direct shot at him.

Murphy said that indeed, this remark pained him adding that he expected such remarks from me, and it hurt him that this was coming from SNL which he contributed to previous to his breakthrough roles.

Murphy criticizes SNL over insensitive joke, highlights show's caution in comedy

In 1995, on Saturday Night Live, David Spade made a joke about Eddie Murphy, Murphy said it was beyond funny and painful as it made it seem as though Spade and he were friends yet the joke was profoundly insensitive to him. Murphy also stressed the fact that he played an important role in SNL and the show’s history emphasizing on the fact that maybe the show would not exist at all if he did not go back to the show. He condemned the producers of the show for considering the joke appropriate for airing, as such jokes are seldom seen or made by former SNL cast members, who usually fail to find proper careers after SNL.

Murphy’s statements highlight the fact that SNL and various other brands are highly cautious about the jokes they unleash within the professional workplace despite Murphy’s great contribution to the said institution. He realized that there was more to the joke than people’s laugh and was a comment of disrespect and non-recognition in society especially in the entertainment industry.

Murphy reflects on SNL joke: From hurt to healing

In the follow-up interview, Murphy discussed more the joke that David Spade made about him in SNL in the year 1995 describing, that the joke was vulgar and it crossed his mind as racism for a while. Nonetheless, it seems that Murphy sits nicely well with Spade and other creators of SNL, which is headed by Lorne Michaels. He came back to the show only on its 40th anniversary of the show in 2015 to host the show, meaning that the two parties probably settled the issue out of court.

Murphy also pointed out that he was offended at the time but now he takes it a positive way and clarifies that he is on speaking terms with all of them. Currently, there is no response from Spade’s side concerning the statements made by Murphy.

David Spade reflects on Eddie Murphy feud over SNL joke

In response to the joke made about him on Saturday Night Live in 1995, Eddie Murphy reportedly refused to speak to David Spade for six months. Spade said that after the sketch was made, Murphy tried to call him several times and they had a rather unpleasant conversation where Murphy complained to him about his work for SNL.

During the call, Spade said he felt threatened admitting he loved Murphy and regretted pulling the prank. In his confessional memoir and interviews, he said that he felt terrible for the joke and the subsequent backlash, admitting that criticism is painful in show business and everyone wants people to like them.

However, when Spade asked him about Murphy, Spade said that he had no ill feelings with Murphy and that he understood Murphy’s reaction at that time. For both comedians, this has been a memorable episode that clearly shows that comedy and interpersonal relationships are not always easy to navigate in the show business.

