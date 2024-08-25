Da’Vine Joy Randolph Opens Up About Her Experience Working With Co-Stars Steve Martin And Martin Short In Only Murders In The Building

Da’Vine Joy Randolph recently revealed what it was like working opposite her co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, in the hit Hulu mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building. In the show, Joy Randolph plays Detective Donna Williams, for which she has received an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series category. The show has also received 21 nominations.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Da’Vine Joy Randolph opened up about her role in Only Murders in the Building. The actress expressed her gratitude for working alongside the legendary stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who portray Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam in the series. The Oscar-winning actress described working with Martin and Short as an incredible experience, emphasizing that it's "unique" to work with "two best friends" who playfully tease each other and that there are no "egos" involved.

Joy Randolph then mentioned that Martin and Short are "really down-to-earth." She told the outlet that she was particularly impressed by their approach to the work, "as if it’s their first time," noting that there is a sense of "childlike wonder and excitement" doing this show.

The Holdovers actress continued talking about her co-stars, stating that despite everything that they’ve accomplished, nothing is "beneath them." She noted that they constantly strive to improve and bring a playful energy to the set.

In her opinion, this attitude is a big reason why the show has been so successful. She mentioned that there’s a genuine appreciation, value, and love for what they do, and they don’t take any of it for "granted."

When asked about her favorite scene with Steve Martin and Martin Short, Joy Randolph revealed that she enjoyed working on the eighth episode( Sitzprobe) of the third season because it allowed her and the Leap of Faith actor to use more physical comedy, which she generally enjoys.

The actress discussed a scene in which Martin's character stays in the dressing room while her character, Donna, is investigating a murder case involving a weighted blanket and headphones. She found it "really fun," noting that she enjoys moments where they can be "silly and playful."

After entertaining fans for three seasons, Only Murders in the Building is set to return with its highly anticipated fourth season, premiering on Hulu on August 27, 2024.