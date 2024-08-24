Steve Martin Reflects on Selena Gomez's Growth Over Four Seasons of Only Murders in the Building

In an exclusive interview with E! News during the Los Angeles premiere of Only Murders in the Building, Actor Steve Martin lauded his co-star Selena Gomez's growth over the four seasons of the show. He stated that even before working together on the Hulu series, Gomez had already experienced significant character development and had become an extraordinary person.

“When we first met Selena, she was already self-possessed and dignified and sophisticated, so, if anything, we've just seen that creep up a little bit, as it should with maturity.

He further added, "But she was already there, a real person we admired and respected.”

Gomez too went to admire her co-stars in the show as she told E! News in the joint interview, "It's just been a joy to have people I can look up to and just be reminded that life is good.”

Martin's love and admiration for his fellow cast members of Only Murders in the Building isn't limited to Selena Gomez. The veteran actor also praised co-star Meryl Streep, who is all set to reprise her role as Lorreta Durkin in the upcoming season, for her cheerful personality and remarkable talent.

"She ups our game," Steve said in the interview. "We're so respectful of her talent but also her personality. Off screen, it's just fun, and it's fun to work with her.”

Advertisement

Notably, Selena Gomez has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the show. Speaking about the nomination in the interview, she said “I feel like they kind of explain it in a really good way. I feel like I’ve earned it and I’m really grateful that I’m just recognized in any manner or capacity with this show,”

In addition to being the lead actress Gomez is also the executive producer for the Emmy nominated show.

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

Only Murders in the Building is a Comedy-drama series that follows three strangers who share a fascination with true crime and suddenly find themselves intertwined with one. When a series of suspicious deaths occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment building, the trio join hands to investigate the truth behind the deaths by applying their knowledge of true crime.

Advertisement

In season four of the show, the trio, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, will grapple with the shocking events that unravelled at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Charles or Sazz was the intended target, their investigation will lead them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur detectives hurry back to New York, they begin a grander adventure, exploring the building's courtyard to uncover the mysterious lives of the residents in the Arconia's West Tower.

The cast of the show includes Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Cara Delevigne, among others. Many new actors including Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani, will be appearing this season.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Aug. 27 on Hulu and Disney+.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Journalist Reveals The Celebrity Who Saved Her Day After ‘Horrific’ Interview With Blake Lively