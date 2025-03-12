Days of Our Lives Spoilers for March 10-21: Johnny Learns EJ’s Dark Secret and Theresa Demands DNA Test

In the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives from March 10 to 21, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) discovers a disturbing truth about his father, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). The drama revolves around Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), a past doppelgänger of Rafe Hernandez.

Arnold once took over Rafe’s life and caused chaos in Salem. Now, Johnny finds out that EJ was involved in a dark secret related to his mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) drops the bombshell that EJ forced himself on Sami years ago. Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) confirms the shocking claim, revealing that Johnny was conceived as a result, according to Soap Dirt.

This revelation shakes Johnny, leaving him furious at his father. EJ has denied any involvement with Arnold Feniger, but Johnny refuses to believe him.

After learning the truth, Johnny is determined to make EJ pay. He had already warned his father that he would cut ties with him if he helped Arnold. Now, with this new information, he is more enraged than ever. Johnny’s anger may lead him to drastic actions against EJ.

Meanwhile, EJ seems to have a plan of his own. The Days of Our Lives weekly trailer hints at a mysterious hand holding a syringe. This has led to speculation that EJ might try using the same memory-erasing serum he once used on Rafe. Could he be planning to erase Johnny’s memory to prevent him from acting against him?

Elsewhere in Salem, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) opens up to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about his past mistakes. During Rafe’s time in captivity, Shawn has a one-night stand with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). At the time, they both believe Rafe has betrayed Jada. Now, Shawn wonders if Jada will tell Rafe the truth about their brief romance.

JJ listens as Shawn struggles with guilt. He knows that the situation is complicated, especially with Rafe back in Salem. Fans will have to wait and see if Jada decides to come clean about her past with Shawn.

Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) is in for a surprise when she learns that her son, Tate Black (Leo Howard), may have gotten Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) pregnant. This news shocks Theresa, as a lot has happened while she was in Statesville Prison.

Although she supports Tate, Theresa might demand a DNA test to confirm that Tate is the father. There are rumors that Sophia may have been involved with Tate’s best friend, Aaron Greene (Louis Tomeo). If so, the paternity of the baby could be in question.