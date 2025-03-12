Days Of Our Lives March 11 Episode Recap: Shawn REVEALS His and Jada's Big Secret to JJ

On the March 11, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, in the dramatic turn of events Ava attempted to call the authorities to tell them about the abduction. Kristen asked Brady to handle this. Later, Ava told him why the crime that had occurred did not have anything to do with his daughter.

But Brady recalled how everything was complicated and at this point, Ava was done. She told Brady that she wanted someone to look out for her. Brady then tried to handle the situation in hopes of not losing Ava, but Ava told him that he should leave.

In the episode, a conversation unfolded between Gabi, Paulina, and Belle. At one point, Gabi asked Belle when she was putting EJ behind the bars. She also revealed that Belle had slept with him.

Then Belle confessed that she and EJ were involved with each other for a brief time. Gabi stressed how Belle was not to be trusted when it came to EJ. With Gabi’s continued remarks against Belle, Paulina asked her to be quiet and handed the case over to Belle.

Gabi made a dramatic allegation about how Paulina was assisting their prime suspect as well and then stormed out of that place.

On the other hand, Shawn confessed to JJ that he and Jada slept together but because Rafe came into the picture, they never really had an opportunity to discuss what had happened. JJ assured that Shawn's secret was safe with him.

In the episode, Gabi crossed paths with JJ and shared that Belle and Paulina were not to be trusted and that he was the one she could trust with the matter.

Shawn visits the Hernandez house to ask if he and Jada could talk. He was surprised to see that Rafe was there because Shawn thought that Rafe would be in the hospital. Shawn then ended up saying that he just wanted to let Jada know that he and JJ were handling the case and that EJ would be paying the price for what he had done.