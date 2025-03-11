General Hospital March 11 Episode Recap: Brook Lynn is Enraged While Lulu and Dante Reconnect

The latest episode of General Hospital showed Brook Lynn enraged after her confrontation with Lulu. Earlier, the latter had learnt the truth about Lynn and Dante’s secret child, and she confronted her about it. A flabbergasted Lynn begged Lulu to keep the secret hidden from Dante and give her some time to come clean.

During their heated back-and-forth, Lulu slipped out the fact that she discovered the truth from Martin’s (Michael E. Knight) private notes. This turned out to be brand new information for Lynn. She finally put two and two together and realized that her mother had hired Martin for a reason.

Lynn is now pissed at her mother. Knowing that she had a son and that her mother, Lois, had provided Martin with the information left her reeling. She finally confronted her mother, asking why she kept this hidden from her.

Lois tried her best to explain why she hid the fact that Lynn gave birth to a son, but it was all in vain. Moreover, she could not tell Lynn the whole truth as it would ruin their relationship and blow up Gio’s life. Will Lois come up with a cover story in time?

Meanwhile, Lulu and Dante reconnect. Is Lulu trying to spend quality time with her partner before the truth about his secret child topples their world? Possibly. Will Lulu cave and tell him the truth at some point or allow Brooke Lynn the time she begged for?

Elsewhere, Emma showed her support to Gio, which strengthened their friendship. But is there a hidden motive behind Emma’s gesture? Stay tuned for more updates!