Days of Our Lives Recap: Did Ava Try to Connect with the Woman in White Over Her Experience with Tripp?

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on January 25, an intense conversation occurs between Ava, who is held captive by the Woman in White at Aremid. Their chat starts after Rachel's call to the woman in white where she asks about Ava.

As per Soaps Central, she tells Rachel that Ava is okay and that she had “a lovely little breakfast.” During this, Ava stares at that woman. Rachel reveals that her parents weren't close to reuniting upon being asked about the same. Then she is assured by the woman to not worry.

After they hung up the call, the woman removed Ava’s gag and told her that it wouldn't be a good idea to scream as no individual to that house apart from the Parrot Man. Then Ava questioned why Rachel should come there and the woman said that she needed help with Rachel’s parents.

Ava pondered why that woman cared; she asked who she was. Then the woman in white shares that she was someone who could not stand seeing a separated family.

After this, Ava tried relating to that woman by reflecting on her experience with Tripp, saying that for years, she had been separated from her sons and had attempted to make up for the period that was lost. Then the women also revealed about experiencing a similar thing.

However, she still said Ava should not have come in between Rachel’s mom and dad. To this, Ava revealed that she attempted to break up with Brady but he did not want to part ways with her.

Advertisement

The woman then shared that Ava should have just disappeared, further saying, “As you are going to do now.” Then Ava switches up and tries to scare the woman by saying that she would get her killed with just one call.

The woman in white reacts by saying that Ava made her think of a man who used to make her “cower in fear.” But when she stood her ground, she realized that there was nothing to be terrified about.

Later in the episode, Rachel calls that woman again and informs her about Brady’s not hearing Ava’s entire message. We later see the woman reveal to Ava about her beau not hearing her whole message.