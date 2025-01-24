Days Of Our Lives Recap: Rachel’s Disappearance Sparks Tension, Adoption Drama Unfolds

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives was packed with emotional turmoil as Rachel Black’s disappearance weighed heavily on her loved ones. Meanwhile, adoption disagreements and unresolved tensions continued to ripple through Salem.

At Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) place, Tate Black (Leo Howard) confided in her about missing Rachel and the complications surrounding Sophia Choi’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy. Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) later arrived to support Tate and opened up about feeling left out of his connection with Sophia, especially after the sonogram. Despite Holly’s unease, Tate remained optimistic about Sophia convincing her mother to allow the adoption they’d previously discussed.

At the DiMera mansion, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) clashed with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) over Rachel’s disappearance. Kristen blamed Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) for Rachel’s distress, while Brady pointed to deeper issues. As Kristen worried about never seeing Rachel again, Brady comforted her with a warm embrace.

Over at The Bistro, Sophia asked Ava for a shift change, explaining she had rescheduled her baby appointment. This enraged Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson), who confronted Sophia and dismissed the idea of adoption, calling it an excuse to avoid responsibility. After a heated exchange, Sophia stormed off, leaving Ava to unsuccessfully advocate for adoption as a viable option.

Sophia later rushed to Tate’s arms at the townhouse, revealing her mother’s refusal to consider adoption. Holly, visibly uncomfortable, decided to leave, but not before sharing updates about Rachel’s disappearance with Sophia.

At the police station, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) received a report about a young girl hit by a car who matched Rachel’s description. However, after investigating, he confirmed the girl wasn’t Rachel and reassured Belle Black (Martha Madison) that there was no need to alarm Brady unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Marlena informed Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) about Rachel’s disappearance and expressed her belief that John Black (Drake Hogestyn) needed to be with his family. Steve explained that John’s deep undercover mission was too precarious for contact, potentially jeopardizing his safety.

Elsewhere, Rachel entered an abandoned house, pulling out her stuffed snake and telling it they’d finally arrived.

The mystery of Rachel’s whereabouts deepens as loved ones grapple with her absence and personal conflicts. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more twists, heartfelt moments, and dramatic encounters in Salem!

