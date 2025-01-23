Days Of Our Lives Recap: Leo’s Nightmare, Alex’s Dilemma, and Bonnie’s Mystery Culprit

In Wednesday’s Days of Our Lives episode, Leo Stark battles a haunting nightmare, Alex Kiriakis is torn between past and present love, and Bonnie Kiriakis’ ordeal takes a chilling turn. The mystery of her attacker inches closer to being solved, but new surprises keep the drama alive in Salem.

Leo wakes up from a nightmare involving Kerry Yeomans threatening Javi Hernandez, but Javi reassures him that Kerry’s chaos is over. Despite Leo’s doubts, Javi insists their relationship is real. Meanwhile, Jada Hunter questions Kerry at the station, suspecting him of being involved in Bonnie’s poisoning and break-in incidents. Kerry denies all accusations and flaunts the lack of evidence tying him to the crimes.

At the Hernandez house, Kerry returns Javi’s key and mentions Bonnie’s ordeal, which sends Leo searching online. Shocked by the news of Bonnie’s fall, Leo worries about her recovery and how it might delay their collaborative project.

Elsewhere, Kayla Johnson is approached by Abe Carver to temporarily replace Bonnie on Body & Soul. Initially reluctant, Kayla agrees to step in after Abe’s persuasion. Meanwhile, Joy Wesley discusses her romance with Alex Kiriakis and heads to the hospital to support him and Bonnie after hearing about Bonnie’s elevator shaft fall.

Advertisement

At the hospital, Stephanie Johnson admits to Alex that she never wanted to end their relationship, despite their work complications. Alex reciprocates her feelings but remains hesitant about rekindling their romance due to fears of rushing things. Stephanie suggests leaving her job as a publicist to focus on their relationship, but Alex is wary of the sacrifice it entails. Joy interrupts their conversation with words of comfort for Alex and accompanies him to visit Bonnie.

The episode ends with a chilling development as the mysterious figure who marked an X on Bonnie’s photo now targets Alex, placing his picture on their board. Kerry’s earlier outfit raises questions about whether he’s the real culprit or just a red herring.

As Salem grapples with love, loyalty, and lurking danger, the mystery surrounding Bonnie’s attacker thickens. With Alex now in the crosshairs, the stakes rise for everyone involved. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as this suspenseful storyline continues to unfold.

Advertisement

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Tate Convince Amy to Drop the Wedding Plan?