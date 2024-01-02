Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Clyde continues his involvement in drug trade even after Holly's overdose

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, Clyde makes a big demand as they look into Holly’s overdose. Even though it's a serious case involving a teen from a well-connected family, Clyde continues his involvement in the drug trade. Stefan and Ava are given a tough task by Clyde, and they have to follow his new order without any questions.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

EJ, who is also the stepfather and DA, is very determined to get justice for Holly. He talks to Stefan to find answers and gets angry at Tate, seeing him as trouble. EJ wants consequences unless Tate can prove he's innocent.

Tripp, worried about his mom Ava's role, talks to her about the drug situation. He wants to know if she's part of it, putting Ava in a difficult spot. The story gets more intense with everyone seeking justice and facing the results of their actions in Salem.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

n yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, at Paulina’s place, she and Abe celebrate the future with a toast, but Paulina doesn’t drink her champagne because she's been having symptoms. Trying not to ruin New Year's Eve, she changes the subject. Meanwhile, Nicole and EJ share a kiss at home while toasting with champagne flutes in front of fireworks on TV. EJ playfully suggests they make the most of the time until Holly returns.

At The Bistro, Brady feels down as Theresa and Alex share a New Year's kiss. Outside, Tate finds Holly in distress and tries to help her when a cop arrives. Tate cleverly hides the pills as the cop helps Holly.

Brady interrupts Theresa and Alex, concerned about Tate's whereabouts. When Tate texts for help at the loading dock, Brady rushes to him. After searching for his son, Brady learns from Tate that Holly overdosed. As paramedics tend to Holly, Tate reveals the baggie of pills.

In another storyline, Paulina confides in Abe about her hypothyroidism diagnosis and a lump on her neck. She faces a biopsy and remains optimistic. Brady consoles Tate at the hospital, where Holly is in a coma. Meanwhile, Theresa and Alex arrive, leading to questions about Tate's well-being and the family dealing with the aftermath of Holly's overdose.