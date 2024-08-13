Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For August 13: Brady’s Reckless Drinking Puts Sarah And Xander In Danger

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, August 13, in Days of Our Lives, Brady ends up drinking heavily with Fiona, which leads to a dangerous situation for Sarah and Xander. Sarah and Xander are celebrating their second marriage, and having a great time out on the town.

Meanwhile, Brady and Fiona are also drinking, though they don't have a clear reason. They toast to anything, from Sarah and Xander to the late Victor, and even random things like a lamp post. But their drinking takes a dark turn when they get behind the wheel, setting the stage for a tragic accident.

Chad is convinced that a mysterious woman he and Jack found is his dead wife, Abigail. Instead of getting a DNA test, Chad keeps pressuring her to remember who she is. He tries everything, even giving her a bracelet, hoping it will jog her memory.

In the meantime, Brady believes Tate's excuse for being in Salem—he's concerned about his mom, Theresa, who's in jail. Maggie also lets Holly get away with lying, so now Tate and Holly have time to hang out together.

They're not sure how long they'll have, so they want to make the most of it. Holly starts wondering why she and Tate haven't had sex yet, especially after Sophia’s comments. She’s thinking about changing that and showing off to Sophia in the process.

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Kate texts Abe from the pub, asking if he's told Bonnie there's "no way in hell" she's getting cast as Cassandra Lovegood. Meanwhile, Bonnie excitedly arrives at the Body and Soul office for her audition.

After chatting with Ava in the Square about their new jobs, Johnny heads to meet Abe. Stefan then confronts Ava about Gabi. Ava assures him she backed up his story that they only kissed twice and advises him not to ruin his relationship with Gabi by confessing.

At the DiMera office, Connie pretends to be sympathetic as she tells Gabi that she overheard Ava talking to Kristen about sleeping with Stefan. Furious, Gabi smashes a vase. Connie, pretending to be concerned, says she couldn’t keep this secret from her. Enraged, Gabi storms out to find Stefan, calling him a "lying, cheating sonofabitch." Connie smirks, satisfied.

At the Salem Inn, Leo is working on his Body and Soul script when Hattie arrives, dressed in heart-themed clothes. Leo is surprised by her new look, especially when she pulls out pork rinds and root beer, expecting her to prefer wine and caviar. Hattie insists she's the star of the show, leaving Leo stunned that she’s willing to give up everything for a soap opera. They bond over snacks, despite their usual misunderstandings.

At the pub, Roman finds Kate fuming. She rants about Abe casting Hattie and pressuring her to give Leo a chance, while Bonnie now wants a role. Kate plans to let Hattie and Leo mess up on their own but refuses to let Bonnie in.

At Body and Soul, Bonnie is eager to audition. Abe tells her she needs more experience, but Johnny agrees to direct her. Nervous, Bonnie channels her past impersonation of Adrienne and gives a passionate performance. Johnny and Abe are impressed, and Abe gives her the part.

Later, Abe informs Kate that he gave Bonnie the role. Meanwhile, Johnny praises Bonnie’s audition but suggests improvements. Bonnie flirts with Johnny to avoid his notes.

Gabi, still suspicious, confronts Stefan and Ava, who claim their kisses meant nothing. Gabi pretends to believe them and kisses Stefan passionately. Afterward, Gabi tells Connie she needs proof of their betrayal and asks for her help.

