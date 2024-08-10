Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Fiona And Brady Flee Crime Scene As Stefan And Ava's Secrets Loom In Salem

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of August 12-16 on Days of Our Lives, spoilers hint at fleeing a crime scene, dealing with guilt, and trying to bring back lost memories.

Fiona’s storyline is heating up, causing a lot of trouble. Xander’s mom, Fiona, is drinking too much, lying, and generally being a problem. Next week, things get even worse. Fiona and Brady give in to their bad habits again, despite Brady recently seeing his son back in Salem.

Brady might have sent his son, Tate, back to lacrosse camp to avoid witnessing this chaotic time. As things spiral out of control, Fiona forces Brady to flee the crime scene. Whatever the case, these two are old enough to know better, but they’re still making a mess of things.

Meanwhile, Gabi was in prison, and during that time, Stefan and Ava ended up sleeping together, fueled by alcohol. They’ve been feeling guilty since Gabi’s release from jail. Stefan told Gabi they only kissed twice, which isn’t the whole truth. But in Salem, the truth always comes out eventually.

Connie knows about their affair and could reveal it at any moment. It would be especially dramatic if EJ found out and exposed them to Gabi as payback. For now, Stefan and Ava decide to let go of their guilt, but they’re in for a shock when the truth comes out.

In other news, Chad and Jack went on a search to see if Abby was still alive, which led them to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. They found John and a mysterious woman who doesn’t remember who she is. Chad will now try to help her regain her memory.

Meanwhile, Jennifer returns to Salem seeking answers. Lastly, Melinda tells Ava that Connie is a fraud. This could mean trouble at work, especially since Connie knows about Ava and Stefan’s secret. This might set the stage for a new rivalry between Ava and Connie.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Stephanie visits Alex at his apartment while he’s unpacking, and they share their frustrations. Alex is angry that Theresa might get a lighter sentence because of her ISA connections. Stephanie informs him that she’ll be serving six months in Statesville.

Alex is upset, feeling that six months isn’t enough for what she did to him. Stephanie regrets not seeing what her cousin was up to and stopping it, but she was too caught up in her issues.

In her office, Jada shows Paulina a suicide note from Everett. The more Jada reads it, the more uneasy she feels, but the case is too personal for her to trust her instincts. She worries she’s failed and feels guilty for not handling things differently. Jada tearfully recalls confronting Everett about stabbing Rafe before he took the pills that ended his life.

In the Square, Connie overhears Chanel and Johnny discussing the person who stabbed Rafe. She defends Everett, saying he had a serious mental illness and their words are hurtful. Chanel apologizes, but Johnny insists that whoever stabbed Rafe must have been disturbed.

Connie agrees that Rafe didn’t deserve it and hopes he recovers soon. She then hints that Gabi was betrayed by someone close to her, leaving Johnny suspicious.

Ava brings flowers to Gabi at the office, and they talk about Stefan’s recent confession about kissing Ava twice. Gabi is relieved to know the truth and wants to move on.

Meanwhile, Stefan is overwhelmed with guilt and wants to confess everything to Gabi, but Kristen advises against it. Despite her warning, Stefan feels he must tell the truth.

Back at the office, Connie questions Gabi’s trust in Stefan, hinting that he may have cheated on her. Gabi defensively dismisses the idea, but Connie’s words leave her uneasy.

