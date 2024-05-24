Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sloan Makes A Shocking Revelation To Eric About Jude

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Friday, May 24, Days of Our Lives promises a big twist as Sloan finally reveals some important information to Eric about Jude. She tells him that Jude is Nicole's biological child but leaves out the crucial detail that the baby is also Eric's son.

We're left wondering how Sloan will explain how she discovered this information. Will she claim she only just found out and immediately told Eric? Sloan is known for being very honest, so her approach will be interesting.

Meanwhile, EJ is excited to bring the baby back to Nicole. Nicole will be thrilled to have her son back and won’t question his paternity since previous tests confirmed EJ is the father. With this, they hope to become a happy family without more secrets.

Chanel has decided to keep her baby but is trying to be more selfless than her mother. She knows the baby might face challenges and wants to be prepared with Johnny to be the best parents possible. However, Chanel is still upset with her mother, Paulina, and blames her for everything, refusing to forgive her.

Everett, who sometimes acts like Bobby, claims he doesn’t remember being him. Viewers have suspected for a while that he might have a split personality. Now, mental health professional Marlena is starting to think the same. What do you think about this twist?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, When Marlena sees Eric with Jude in a stroller, she asks him to remove his sunglasses. He reluctantly does, revealing a black eye. Eric explains that Everett thought he was mishandling a drunk Sloan and punched him. Eric then heads home to Sloan.

Meanwhile, Melinda rushes to Sloan’s apartment, learning that EJ is demanding Jude. Panicked, Melinda makes Sloan promise to keep her name out of it. Sloan assures her she already has but needs advice on how to handle the situation. Melinda says EJ has the upper hand, and Sloan begs for her help, not wanting to lose Eric and Jude.

At the DiMera mansion, Nicole shows EJ the news about his firing as DA and apologizes for not being there for him. EJ regrets not being there for her after her fight with Holly. If he had been, Nicole might not have gotten drunk, leading Eric to play the hero.

EJ comforts Nicole as she tearfully recounts Holly's hurtful words. At The Spectator, Stephanie tells Chad that Everett was arrested after punching Eric, insisting he thought Eric was abusive. Chad is skeptical, and Stephanie reveals she posted Everett’s bail. Chad is unimpressed, questioning Everett’s violent reaction.

At the Salem PD, Jada is shocked to read Everett’s arrest report, noting he was booked as Everett Lynch but claimed to be Robert Stein. She calls Marlena, who explains that Everett quit treatment against her advice. Jada asks for Marlena’s help since this case is unusual. In his cell, Everett flirts with Jada. Rafe takes Everett to the interrogation room, where Everett claims to be Robert Stein.

Marlena arrives, and Everett expresses confusion about his situation. Marlena tries to understand what’s happening, while Everett remembers hearing yelling before blacking out. Jada and Rafe inform him that his bail has been posted, and he leaves quickly. Marlena tells Jada and Rafe that she suspects something deeper is going on with Everett.

At the mansion, Nicole offers to speak to Abe for EJ regarding his firing, but EJ declines, deciding instead to initiate a recall petition for Paulina to force a new election.

He secretly arranges for someone to monitor Sloan and Eric, anticipating Sloan’s visit. At home, Eric returns to Sloan with Jude, and Sloan prepares to tell Eric the truth about Jude’s parentage. She blurts out that Jude is Nicole and EJ’s child, leaving Eric stunned.

Back at the mansion, EJ suggests to Nicole that they stay home and relax. Nicole agrees, and EJ expresses his love and regret for not being there for her earlier. At the apartment, Sloan reveals to Eric that Jude is Nicole and EJ’s son, not theirs. Eric is left in shock as he processes the revelation.

