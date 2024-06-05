Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jude's Ordeal Brings Nicole And Eric Closer To Their Unknown Son

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Wednesday, June 5, Days of Our Lives focuses on little boy Jude, who gets lost and then found. Nicole and Eric bond over Jude, not knowing he’s their son. EJ tries to figure out what Melinda needs to keep a big secret hidden.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

In Salem, babies easily adjust to new families. Rachel didn’t have trouble moving from Sarah to Kristen, and everyone thinks Jude will be fine with a new mom, dad, bed, and home. Eric tells Nicole about Jude’s likes and routines, which Nicole appreciates, possibly because she wants to keep being around Eric.

Meanwhile, EJ is busy covering up the truth. He lied to Leo, let Sloan escape, and now needs to handle Melinda. He wants to make sure she stays quiet, fearing mutual destruction for both of them.

Harris and Ava, both experienced killers, are dealing with Goldman to find Clyde. Harris wants to go straight, but Ava seems less committed to change. She considers killing again, but Harris tries to stop her, especially when Goldman has important news for Chad.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, at the hospital, Kayla admires Sarah’s engagement ring. Sarah jokes she would have been happy with a tattoo ring, but her mom, Maggie, would have hated it. Kayla isn’t a fan either, saying they’re hard to remove. Xander walks up, thinking Kayla believes he’ll mess up again.

Kayla apologizes, saying she hopes it works out this time. Xander promises he’s learned his lesson and wants to be a good husband and father. Kayla looks at him skeptically.

At home, Steve packs a bag, including his gun. Chad arrives, anxious for an update, but Steve puts him off. Chad insists on knowing what’s happening with Clyde. Steve tells him about Montana. Chad calls for the DiMera jet to take them there. Steve argues but eventually agrees, and they leave.

At the Pub, Kate worries to Roman about Lucas being lonely at the monastery. Roman suggests she call him. When she does, she learns Lucas left with Harris. Kate and Roman realize they’re going after Clyde with Ava. Kate vows to take out Harris and Ava if anything happens to Lucas.

In a Montana motel, Ava mocks a bound and gagged Goldman about her gluten-free bread. Lucas says her love for it led them to her. They need her to reveal Clyde’s location. When she refuses, Ava raises a gun, ready to kill her. Lucas, trying to avoid prison, gently takes the gun. Later, Ava finds Goldman’s phone in her car. Her texts reveal Clyde’s location at a campground.

In an alley, Harris pressures Clyde’s dealer, Snake, for information. When Snake resists, Harris checks his phone’s location history and finds the campground. Harris leaves Snake tied up in the alley.

At the hospital, Sarah tells Xander she wants to invite his mother to their wedding. Xander says he hasn’t talked to her in years and that she’s a mean drunk who can’t change. Sarah reminds him of the second chances she’s given him. Xander softens and says he doesn’t know where to send the invitation. Sarah offers to track her down if Xander agrees.

At home, Steve tells Kayla what he and Chad are planning. Chad leaves for the airfield. Kayla wants Steve to let Harris and Ava handle things, but Steve insists he can’t sit by. Kayla wonders why he always has to risk his life. Steve says he has to act when he sees a threat.

Kayla loves his bravery but fears losing him again. Steve explains he must do this because Ava plans to kill Clyde. Kayla asks if he wants to stop her or help her. Steve admits he sometimes doesn’t want justice. Kayla begs him to stay, and Steve agrees. They embrace emotionally. Steve gets a text from Chad, who left without him.

