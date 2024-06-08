51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete List Of Winners From Night One Ft. Dick Van Dyke, Kelly Clarkson And General Hospital

The 51st Daytime Emmy Awards night one took place on June 7, 2024, at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner and saw some major awards being handed out to some of the biggest names in the television industry.

General Hospital won big at this year's ceremony and took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. The directing and writing teams of the show also won respective awards.

The Young and the Restless' Michelle Stafford bagged the award for Lead Actress while Thorsten Kaye earned the Lead Actor trophy for The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Kelly Clarkson Show earned the trophy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series while Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos won the award for Outstanding Talk Series Host.

Melody Thomas Scott and her husband Edward J Scott received joint Lifetime Achievement Award while Dick Van Dyke made history as the oldest actor to win daytime Emmy Winner at 98. Check out the complete list of winners below:

ALSO READ: 51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Valerie Bertinelli Makes Dazzling Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Mike Goodnough

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Advertisement

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) – WINNER

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)



Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated) – WINNER

The View (ABC)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro (The View)

Advertisement

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa (Live with Kelly and Mark) – WINNER

Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood (The Talk)

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actress

Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS) – WINNER

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actor

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC) - WINNER

Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

Advertisement

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbours (Freevee)

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives (Peacock) – WINNER

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (Syndicated)

Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) – WINNER

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo,

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC) – WINNER

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Culinary Series

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network) – WINNER

Advertisement

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight – WINNER

Extra



ALSO READ: 51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Dick Van Dyke Becomes Oldest Actor To Win Trophy In History