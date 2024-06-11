Days of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Marlena Breaches Patient Confidentiality To Inform Stephanie About Her Boyfriend

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Tuesday, June 11, the fallout from the wedding shootout continues on Days of Our Lives. Alex, Xander, and Brady are puzzled by Konstantin's cryptic warning about Victor.

Days of Our Lives weekly spoilers and highlights



Brady already knew he was Victor's grandson, Xander was his nephew, and Alex was considered Victor's unacknowledged son. However, new revelations shake things up.



Brady is Victor's grandson, as his mother, Isabella, was one of Victor's illegitimate children. But Alex isn't Victor's son; he's Justin and Anjelika's child. Theresa schemed with Konstantin to forge documents to make it seem like Alex was Victor's son.

After finding the original document, they named Xander as Victor's illegitimate son. Theresa hates Xander and wants to manipulate her into the Kiriakis fortune by continuing her relationship with Alex. She figured getting the Kiriakis wealth this way would be easier than aligning with Xander.



Theresa's plan could fall apart if Konstantin reveals the truth. The question is whether Alex, Xander, and Brady will understand Konstantin's warning. Meanwhile, Marlena is busy with her psychiatric work. Although she's been fired from working with Everett, she continues her efforts.

Marlena doesn't do this job for money; it's more of a passion for her. She even goes beyond office hours to inform Stephanie about her boyfriend despite breaching patient confidentiality. Marlena believes she's above the usual rules and diligently continues her work.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, on Days of Our Lives, Maggie confronts Konstantin for deceiving her and reveals his role in Victor’s plane crash. As Sarah enters, Maggie calls Konstantin a liar, denying he could have taken down Victor. Despite Konstantin’s denials, Maggie refuses to believe him but admits she let him into her home. Konstantin is stunned that Maggie never intended to marry him, but she confirms that John and Steve convinced her otherwise.

Before John and Steve take Konstantin away, Maggie demands to know the truth about Victor's final days. Konstantin recalls giving Victor a chance for redemption. Victor, regretful for taking Konstantin’s wife and child, offered to leave him something in his will. Konstantin reveals he wanted more than apologies and, after Victor changed his will again before his final flight, Konstantin wished he could have seen Victor’s face as he died.

Advertisement

Maggie collapses from the emotional toll. Bonnie and Sarah take her to her room, and Justin updates her on the situation. Meanwhile, Konstantin fakes a coughing attack, grabs Theresa as a hostage, and shoots Steve. Brady and Alex pursue Konstantin, with Brady now armed with John's gun.

Outside, Konstantin drags Theresa, and Alex catches up, demanding answers about his father. Konstantin reveals that Victor isn't Alex’s father. Inside, Steve tells John to catch up, but John stays by his side, recalling past events triggered by a Pawn card.

Theresa tries to dissuade Alex from listening to Konstantin. Brady arrives, but Konstantin threatens to kill Theresa. Xander takes the gun from Brady and confronts Konstantin. As Konstantin tries to escape, Xander shoots him after Theresa manages to break free.

Justin and Bonnie comfort Maggie, who feels she lost Victor all over again. They assure her they'll support her through everything. Outside, Konstantin warns there’s still an enemy in their midst before dying. Xander, confused, wonders who the enemy is. Inside, John’s behavior turns eerie as Sarah and Steve notice his unsettling smirk.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bad Bunny and Will Ferrell Starrer Dropz Officially Under Development At Paramount Animation; See Details