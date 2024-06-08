Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Konstantin's Shocking Confession Sparks Chaos And Gunfire At Wedding

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday, June 10, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Konstantin will make a big confession, followed by a gun going off at his wedding to Maggie. The timing of his confession could affect who gets shot and why.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Maggie suspects Konstantin is hiding a lot. It turns out he wasn't friends with the late Victor, who was responsible for his daughter's death. To get revenge, Konstantin plans to marry and kill Maggie for Victor's money.

He also forged Victor's will, naming Alex as the heir instead of Xander. Konstantin's confession could make Maggie, Alex, Xander, or John want to shoot him.

But Konstantin might not be the victim; he could be the shooter. He might want Maggie dead right after the wedding vows. Or he might want to silence Theresa for good. The wedding will be full of people with grudges. Kristen and Alex's relationship, or Theresa and Brady's, could lead to violence.

Any DiMera could shoot another. Plus, there's the unpredictable Everett. The tension in Salem is high, and anything could happen at Konstantin and Maggie's wedding.

The wedding is a powder keg ready to explode with so many potential targets and shooters. The room will be full of people hated or at least disliked by others.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's Days of Our Lives, Brady and Theresa wake up together, and Theresa asks if he regrets it. Brady surprisingly says no, and Theresa agrees. Brady then rants about feeling used as Alex knocks on the door. Theresa gets ready and tells Alex to come in.

In the Kiriakis living room, Xander tries to chat with a distracted Justin, who is busy on his phone. Justin says he’s officiating Maggie and Konstantin’s wedding, which shocks Xander. Justin assures him the prenup protects Maggie, but Xander is skeptical.

Bonnie treats Maggie to a hair appointment. Maggie checks her phone and leaves. Bonnie and Sarah have coffee, and Sarah invites Bonnie to her wedding despite their past. Bonnie is honored. Sarah hopes Xander’s mom will attend but is nervous about calling her. Bonnie grabs the phone and dials.

Steve gets an update from Ava as John meets Konstantin. Konstantin shows the Pawn card and gives John a gun, asking him to kill his wife. John agrees and hides the gun.

Advertisement

Maggie rushes to Steve’s to tell him she’s initiated a transfer of funds to stop Konstantin. John arrives and learns they have evidence to arrest Konstantin before the wedding. John is pleased since Konstantin just ordered him to kill Maggie. John taped the conversation but isn’t sure it’s enough, so their plan proceeds.

Alex sees Theresa in bed with Brady and starts to leave. She tells him to wait. Brady angrily leaves, and Alex confesses his feelings for Theresa, saying he’s done with Kristen. They agree to be together, but Theresa feels conflicted.

As Xander and Justin argue, Brady enters, annoyed about the wedding. Xander guesses it’s about Theresa. Konstantin arrives, and Xander confronts him about marrying Maggie. Konstantin retorts that Victor never liked Xander.

Theresa tells Alex she’s not hiding anything. They commit to each other, but after he leaves, she feels torn. Brady returns, and Theresa tells him she wants to be exclusive with Alex. Brady feels used and leaves angrily.

Advertisement

Bonnie leaves a message for Xander’s mom. Sarah takes the phone and invites her to the wedding. Xander doesn’t care if his mom comes.

At the ceremony, Justin gets an alert about missing money from Victor’s trust. Maggie accuses Konstantin of embezzling. Konstantin realizes he’s been set up and orders John to draw his weapon. John turns the gun on Konstantin. Maggie reveals Konstantin’s plan to kidnap Victoria. Konstantin admits to sabotaging Victor’s plane, leading to his death.

ALSO READ: Royal Expert Claim That Prince Harry ‘Will Never Be Allowed’ Back To Stay In Frogmore Cottage By King Charles; DEETS