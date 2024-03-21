Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, one of the DiMera brothers finds himself in deep trouble, while the other struggles to understand the situation unfolding around him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Stefan is caught in a difficult situation after getting involved in a drug lord's scheme and a failed assassination attempt. Despite his initial intentions to protect Gabi and Ava's son, Stefan now has a lot to confess. Chad is taken aback when Stefan, appearing drunk and disheveled, unexpectedly visits him.

Meanwhile, Ava aids Clyde in escaping from prison, leading Rafe to uncover her role in the escape. Harris, still defending his love for Ava, faces criticism from Jada for his actions. Paulina's health improves, prompting Steve and Johnny to organize a celebration.

Leo decides not to reveal Sloan's actions in stealing Nicole's baby, opting instead to search for other scandalous gossip for his column. Whether he digs up dirt or fabricates stories, Leo's presence in Salem promises to stir up more drama.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Theresa meets Eric and Jude in the Square. She tells Eric about Tate going back to the halfway house after getting arrested. Eric believes Tate will learn from this experience and become stronger. Maggie tries to calm Victoria in the mansion, where Konstantin joins them and shares memories of his past.

Konstantin impresses Maggie with his kindness toward Victoria. Xander and Sarah have breakfast together in their apartment before returning to bed. Later, they enjoy doing household chores together and express missing Victoria. Johnny and Chanel order room service at the Salem Inn.

Meanwhile, EJ is furious with Stefan for not showing up for a flight. Nicole overhears EJ's frustration and offers her support. Holly confronts EJ for having Tate arrested, expressing concern for him. EJ assures Holly that Tate won't be charged but must wear an ankle monitor and stay away from her.

Holly feels sorry for Tate and leaves in frustration. Sarah visits the mansion, where Xander takes Victoria from Konstantin's arms. Later, Xander expresses distrust toward Konstantin to Sarah, believing he's manipulating Maggie. EJ worries about Holly's friendship with Tate and considers keeping them apart.

As Johnny and Chanel plan a welcome home party for Paulina, EJ grows concerned when Stefan doesn't answer his calls.

