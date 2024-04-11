Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Holly and Tate decide to be together, defying their parents' wishes. Holly used to be indifferent to Tate, but suddenly, she's head over heels for him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Some wonder if it's just to upset her mom, Nicole, who she's mad at right now. Despite her mom taking away her phone, Tate gets Holly a secret phone so they can plan their romantic picnic and tick off their parents even more.

Meanwhile, Kayla is angry with Steve for working with Ava to free Clyde, only for Ava to betray him. Steve apologizes while Ava tries to ignore her guilt by cozying up to Harris. Stephanie wants to know why Everett won't divorce Jada, but he says he can't because he's not Bobby Stein anymore, which confuses her.

Lastly, Konstantin keeps coming back to Salem, making up sob stories to stay with Maggie and get money from her. Maggie doesn't realize he's manipulating her and keeps helping him out.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of our Lives, at home, Eric gets a call saying the rent is late for two months. Sloan meets Jada at the Pub, asking for payment. She tells Jada that legally, people with mental issues might not be able to sign contracts, which could make divorce papers void.

Stephanie and Leo chat at The Spectator about their stories. Leo hopes his readers will like his Lady Whistleblower column. Stephanie stays positive despite Everett's stressed arrival, who ignores her and snaps at Leo. Jada enters, demanding Everett to sign divorce papers. Sarah and Xander relax in the Square with their baby, ignoring a call from Kristen. Eric shows Sloan the late rent notice, prompting her to pay it. She avoids questions by leaving to buy diapers.

At The Spectator, Leo is shocked to learn Everett and Jada are married, and Everett is Bobby. Jada asks Everett to sign the papers, but he refuses. Back home, Sarah and Xander discuss their recent ordeal, planning to visit the jail to find out who framed Xander. In the mansion, EJ scolds Kristen for targeting Nicole's daughter and demands they get along. Kristen suggests taking over DiMera enterprises.

Meanwhile, Everett vents to Leo about his situation, struggling with self-hate. Sloan persuades Leo to lower her allowance. At home, Eric realizes Sloan isn't being honest about their expenses and vows to investigate further.

