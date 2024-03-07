Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest happenings on Days of Our Lives, Holly becomes a key player in Tate's defense, as Eric gets a chance to see his former stepdaughter. Meanwhile, Theresa seeks legal help to fight her battles.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Nicole understands that Holly holds the answers to Tate's case and the alleged drug crisis in Salem. However, Nicole wants Holly to rest peacefully and only allows visits from those who praise her. Fortunately, Eric, Holly's uncle, gets permission to visit her, raising hopes for the truth to surface.

On the legal front, Theresa hires a tough lawyer named Sloan to fight her case. Sloan isn't afraid to be aggressive and aims to protect the innocent party, even if it means going after Holly. Meanwhile, Leo takes care of Jude, raising eyebrows about his suitability as a babysitter.

Elsewhere, Tripp and Wendy face a risky situation, reminiscent of a plot from "Spaceballs." Will John, Steve, and Ava come to their rescue in time? And if not, could Paulina still need a donor's heart?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Xander is overjoyed to see Sarah and Victoria when they visit him in the interrogation room, where Sarah informs him that Harris is awake. Meanwhile, Nicole cautiously informs Brady that Holly is awake and recovering well, but Brady questions why she didn't tell him sooner, concerned about Tate's involvement in the drug scandal.

Stephanie joins Julie at the Horton house to help with the rebuild, where Julie shares her visit with Everett. Despite the complications, Julie believes in Everett's feelings for Stephanie, who suggests focusing on the task at hand. However, tensions arise when Everett's collaboration with Marlena is mentioned.

As Marlena meets with Everett in her office, he grapples with newfound information about his identity and past. In another room, Sarah discusses the investigation with Xander, who maintains his innocence and urges Sarah to stay away from dangerous situations.

Back at home, Nicole shares her encounter with Brady with Holly, who adamantly defends Tate and insists he wouldn't have given her drugs. However, doubts linger as Holly storms off. Meanwhile, Everett receives a message from Stephanie while outside, contemplating his situation.

In the midst of these events, Tate appeals to Brady for belief in his innocence, setting the stage for a complex web of relationships and uncertainties to unfold.

