Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada Uncover Truth as Alex Faces Romantic Turmoil?

On Wednesday, January 22, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) will interrogate Kerry (Derek Yates) regarding the poisoned cupcakes and Bonnie Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) fall.

While Kerry is involved in the Lady Whistleblower drama, he will deny any connection to the rest of the chaos at Body & Soul. He will push Jada to expand her investigation and consider other suspects. The latter will take this advice to heart and begin looking for additional leads, hoping to uncover the truth about the recent incidents.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) will have a heartfelt discussion about their relationship. Following the revelation of Kerry’s involvement in the Lady Whistleblower scandal, Leo and Javi’s passion reignited.

Now, the two will be on the same page about moving forward together. Their undeniable chemistry will encourage them to fully embrace their relationship and explore their future as a couple.

Elsewhere in Salem, Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) will confide in Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow). Joy is determined to leave behind the drama involving Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens). She’ll show hope for her budding relationship with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).

However, Joy remains unaware of Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) opening up to Alex about her feelings. Stephanie recently told Alex about her split with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) and admitted that she may have been too quick to push Alex away. Her lingering feelings for Alex will prompt her to hint at a possible reunion.

Advertisement

Things will take a tense turn when Joy unknowingly interrupts Alex and Stephanie’s conversation. This awkward moment will leave Alex in a tough spot as he tries to navigate his feelings for both women. According to DOOL spoilers, Alex’s future lies with Stephanie, but it may take time for Joy to realize this.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Justin Uncover the Truth Behind Bonnie’s Mysterious Fall?