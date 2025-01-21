Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Justin Uncover the Truth Behind Bonnie’s Mysterious Fall?

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will see Arnold Feniger (played by Galen Gering) stirring up drama as he impersonates Rafe Hernandez. Arnold will try to keep up his charade at the Hernandez house, even wearing a playful 'kiss the cook' apron.

While Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) remains unaware of the deception, Arnold’s behavior raises concerns for EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). EJ, hesitant about Arnold crossing any boundaries, interrupts the scene and ensures no lines are crossed, particularly regarding Jada.

Jada gets called away on police business, giving EJ a chance to talk to Arnold privately. EJ has allowed Arnold to continue his impersonation but needs a new plan regarding Jada. Whether EJ pushes Arnold to end things with Jada or proposes another strategy remains to be seen.

Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will make another attempt to get along with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) despite their differences.

Xander is unaware of Philip’s involvement in forging a letter that secured him half of Titan, which complicates the dynamics. Meanwhile, Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) struggles with guilt over her secrets.

Although Sarah is keeping the truth from Xander, her interactions with Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) hint at her inner turmoil. DOOL spoilers suggest Xander may eventually uncover Sarah’s deception, leading to turmoil in their relationship.

A major storyline unfolds as Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) takes a dangerous fall down an elevator shaft. Although she survives, Bonnie sustains multiple injuries, including a neck brace, arm injuries, and bruising. Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) informs Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) about the accident, leaving Justin deeply concerned.

Justin rushes to the hospital to be by Bonnie’s side, joining Alex as they support her through the recovery process. Meanwhile, Jada Hunter arrives with questions about the incident.

Justin grows suspicious and believes Bonnie’s fall was not accidental. He urges Jada to investigate and find the person responsible for the trap.

In a chilling development, Bonnie’s stalker crosses out her face on a photograph, signaling a dangerous vendetta. Justin’s suspicions gain weight as the storyline builds toward uncovering the stalker’s identity.

