Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen Use Dr. Rolf to Save Brady from Prison?

In the upcoming Days of Our Lives episode on Thursday, October 3, tensions rise as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) devises a bold plan to rescue Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) from legal trouble. With Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) warning their loved ones about the dangers of revenge and manipulation, Kristen seeks a miracle—one only Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) can provide.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

At the Salem PD, Marlena visits Brady to discuss his ex, Kristen. Brady confesses his concerns about Kristen’s dangerous schemes to free him, including a suggestion to make Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) disappear or even blow her up! Though Brady has tried to stop her from going to such extremes, he admits it’s difficult to predict how far Kristen will go. Marlena grills Brady about his lingering feelings for Kristen, worried that her obsession may lead to more chaos.

Meanwhile, Maggie Kiriakis warns Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to step back from his vengeful plots. She reminds him of all he has to lose, especially his life with Sarah and their daughter, Victoria. Maggie urges Xander to protect their family by staying out of trouble and avoiding prison.

Elsewhere, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) runs into Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and makes a heartfelt plea, urging her to reconcile with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). He suggests a trip to Paris to rebuild their relationship, but Holly remains hesitant. In the meantime, Tate Black (Leo Howard) seeks comfort from Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz) after his breakup with Holly. While Sophia makes a move, Tate hesitates, still dealing with his unresolved feelings for Holly.

As the episode unfolds, Kristen encounters Dr. Rolf in the DiMera tunnels and sees him as the solution to Brady’s legal troubles. She hopes that Dr. Rolf can provide a miraculous cure for Sarah’s paralysis, believing this will convince Sarah to retract her statement. Kristen is determined to use whatever means necessary to save Brady, but the path ahead won’t be easy.

Kristen’s desperate attempt to free Brady with Dr. Rolf’s help may create even more complications. Will this miraculous cure be enough to turn things around, or will Kristen’s obsession with Brady lead to unforeseen consequences? As the drama intensifies, stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for all the twists and turns ahead.

