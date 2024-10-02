Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady Accept His Fate Behind Bars?

In Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is resigned to his fate as he faces imprisonment. Still believing he’s responsible for Sarah Kiriakis’ (Linsey Godfrey) accident and paralysis, Brady feels that jail is where he belongs. However, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) isn’t ready to let him go so easily and is willing to take extreme measures to clear his name.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights

Brady remains steadfast in his belief that he deserves to be locked up after assuming he was behind the wheel when Sarah was injured. Kristen, however, refuses to accept his defeat. Desperate to keep Brady out of prison and by her side, Kristen may consider enlisting Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (Richard Wharton) to concoct a wild plan to exonerate him.

Meanwhile, Fiona Cook (Serena Scott Thomas) confronts Sarah privately, accusing her of lying about Brady being the driver. Sarah confesses that she doesn’t actually remember who was driving but felt this was the only way to protect Brady from Xander Kiriakis' (Paul Telfer) wrath. In Sarah’s mind, keeping Brady in prison is the only way to ensure his safety, as Xander remains dead set on revenge.

Elsewhere, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) overhears parts of Sarah’s conversation, leading him to confront Xander. His probing questions about why Xander visited Brady stir up tension, with Xander lashing out, still believing Brady caused Sarah’s accident.

Advertisement

As this drama unfolds, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) finds herself in a heated showdown with Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz) over Tate Black (Leo Howard). When Sophia pushes Holly’s buttons by insinuating she’s already won Tate over, Holly’s temper flares, resulting in a slap. The conflict between the former friends signals trouble ahead for Holly’s relationship with Tate.

As Brady faces a future behind bars, Kristen’s determination to clear his name could lead to drastic measures. Meanwhile, Sarah struggles with keeping her secret, and Holly’s confrontation with Sophia intensifies the drama. Tune in to Days of Our Lives to see how these tensions escalate and whether Brady’s fate is truly sealed.

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Gabi, and Connie’s Dangerous Pursuits Leads To Shocking Twists