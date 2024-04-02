Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander's Evidence Finally Clear His Name with Rafe?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, April 3, Xander takes a big step to clear his name by bringing evidence to Rafe, hoping to prove his innocence. But will Rafe finally listen?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

While Xander has been released from jail, the real culprit, Stefan, remains a threat. Despite knowing the truth, Stefan has his own reasons for not coming forward to help Xander. Meanwhile, Harris, who also knows Xander is innocent, seems reluctant to help. Sarah, determined to see justice served, urges Rafe to take action.

Elsewhere, Jada, still reeling from Everett's betrayal, remains unmoved by his attempts to explain his past. She demands justice, unwilling to forgive or forget.

Tripp and Wendy, having survived a harrowing kidnapping ordeal, try to move on with their lives. However, Tripp senses that Wendy may be struggling with trauma, prompting him to confront her about seeking help.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Ava and Harris are in bed together, realizing it's already four in the afternoon. They share a kiss but know they should probably get up soon. Harris asks if Ava has any plans, but she reassures him that she's fine staying with him. They express their affection with a deep kiss.

Meanwhile, Stephanie visits Julie, who is decorating the Horton living room. Julie appreciates Stephanie's help and suggests seeking distraction from Everett, their mutual concern. They discuss a time capsule, but Julie can't find the key to open it. Stephanie suggests searching online for ideas. However, Julie needs to focus on finishing house renovations first.

Elsewhere, Chad visits Abby's grave with flowers, expressing remorse for recent events. He recounts the kids' Easter egg hunt and apologizes for Clyde's escape and the fire. Determined to make things right, he vows to honor Abby's memory.

At the Horton house, Stephanie confides in Julie about her relationship struggles with Everett. They agree she needs to focus on herself and lean on family support. Meanwhile, Everett attends a hypnosis session with Marlena, confronting unresolved issues from his past.

In another setting, Harris enjoys French toast made by Ava and suggests a private dinner at a closed Bistro. They plan their meal while sharing affectionate moments. Meanwhile, Stephanie and Chad discuss house renovations and their respective challenges.

Later, Stephanie finds Everett alone at the Pub, where he confides in her about his unsettling experience during hypnosis.

