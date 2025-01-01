Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Philip and Stephanie Spark Romance?

Wednesday, January 1, brings a drama-packed episode of Days of Our Lives as relationships face tests and secrets threaten to explode. With a New Year’s Eve party at the DiMera mansion setting the stage, viewers can expect romantic sparks, jealousy, and more than a little chaos. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s episode, including key spoilers and what’s ahead for your favorite characters.

Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) will confirm her plans for a New Year’s Eve date with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier), locking in their attendance at the DiMera celebration. Philip and Stephanie will grow closer during the party, culminating in a kiss that won’t go unnoticed. Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), who arrives at the party with Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) as his date, will struggle with jealousy as he watches Philip and Stephanie’s bond deepen.

Meanwhile, Joy will wrestle with guilt about her recent hookup with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), especially when Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) is nearby. Things take a turn when Chanel overhears Johnny and Joy discussing their secret night together, prompting a fiery confrontation as Chanel demands the truth from Johnny.

Elsewhere, Belle Black (Martha Madison) drops a bombshell on EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) by announcing she’s accepted the DA position, making her EJ’s professional rival. Belle’s triumph adds tension to their already fraught relationship as she takes pleasure in her newfound power.

On another front, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) invites Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) to join him at the party, despite her reluctance to attend an event hosted at EJ’s home. With some convincing, Gabi agrees, promising another layer of drama to the evening.

As the party unfolds, Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering), still posing as Rafe Hernandez (also Galen Gering), faces scrutiny from Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). Jada notices inconsistencies in “Rafe’s” behavior and appearance, raising suspicions that something isn’t quite right. Arnold’s efforts to maintain his disguise add another element of tension to the chaotic celebration.

Wednesday’s Days of Our Lives episode promises a mix of romance, conflict, and intrigue, with the DiMera party serving as the perfect backdrop for dramatic revelations. While this episode is filled with twists and turns, it’s a rerun from earlier in the season, offering fans a chance to revisit some of the year’s most memorable moments. Don’t miss it—tune in to NBC to catch all the drama, or stream it later on Peacock!

