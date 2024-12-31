Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Arnold Take Over Rafe’s Life Again?

The December 31 episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with twists and turns. Rafe Hernandez comes face-to-face with his lookalike, Arnold Feniger, who has a sinister agenda. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera clashes with Paulina Price over her plans for his political future, and Brady Black faces a shocking revelation about his son Tate.

Rafe Hernandez is stunned when he encounters Arnold Feniger at the DiMera mansion. Thought to be long dead, Arnold’s reappearance raises questions that Rafe demands answers to. However, Arnold has no intention of explaining himself. Instead, he plans to take over Rafe’s life again. A confrontation may leave Rafe unconscious and locked away, giving Arnold the opportunity to pose as him once more.

Over in Salem’s political scene, EJ DiMera learns that Paulina Price is attempting to oust him as the district attorney. Furious at her move, EJ issues threats that suggest he won’t back down without a fight. The power struggle between EJ and Paulina is heating up, leaving fans eager to see who will come out on top.

Brady Black faces a life-changing revelation when he discovers that his son, Tate, has gotten Sophia Choi pregnant. This news sparks a fierce confrontation, as Sophia’s mother, Amy, lashes out at Tate for ruining her daughter’s future. She insists the young couple must raise the baby together, creating tension and uncertainty for everyone involved.

Holly Jonas confides in Doug Williams III about the overwhelming drama surrounding Tate and Sophia. Doug offers his support, leading to a deeper bond between the two. As Holly questions whether she and Tate can overcome their obstacles, her connection with Doug hints at the potential for a budding romance.

Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives delivers gripping drama, with Rafe’s identity in jeopardy, EJ and Paulina’s power struggle intensifying, and Tate’s baby drama causing ripples through Salem. Will Rafe escape Arnold’s sinister plans? How will Brady handle the fallout from Tate’s actions? Don’t miss the next episode to see how these stories unfold!

