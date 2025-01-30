Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Rafe Escape in Time to Stop Jada’s Wedding?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 30, promise intense drama as multiple secrets come dangerously close to exposure. While JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) explore their growing relationship, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) starts to sense something is off with her fiancé, unaware that "Rafe Hernandez" is actually an imposter. Meanwhile, the real Rafe (Galen Gering) plots his escape before it’s too late, and Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) struggles with a major moral dilemma.

At the Horton house, JJ and Gabi share a passionate moment, though JJ shows signs of hesitation. He doesn’t want to rush things, but Gabi reassures him that everything is moving at the right pace. Whether their romance continues smoothly or faces unexpected obstacles remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Jada confesses to Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) that "Rafe" has been acting strangely. Stephanie, assuming it’s just pre-wedding jitters, downplays her concerns and encourages her to move forward with the ceremony. However, what Jada doesn’t realize is that the man she’s about to marry isn’t Rafe at all—he’s Arnold Feniger, an imposter with a completely different personality.

Meanwhile, Arnold's recent betrayal comes to light when Javi Hernandez learns that he spent the night with a stripper named Savannah (Selena Moreno). Shocked and disgusted, Javi confronts "Rafe," who casually dismisses the affair as a final fling before settling down. Arnold pressures Javi to keep quiet to avoid ruining the wedding, leaving Javi torn between loyalty and doing the right thing.

Advertisement

At the same time, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) seeks advice from Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), bringing her treats from Sweet Bits as an excuse to discuss his latest predicament. Before long, he gets caught up in Javi’s dilemma, and together, they debate whether they should expose Arnold’s infidelity before Jada says, "I do."

Meanwhile, the real Rafe remains trapped, with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) taunting him about the upcoming wedding. Donning a birthday hat and offering a cupcake, EJ mocks Rafe’s predicament, fully confident that Arnold will take his place at the altar. However, Rafe manages to loosen his restraints, catches EJ off guard, and knocks him out—setting the stage for a daring escape.

With time running out, Rafe makes a desperate bid for freedom, determined to stop the wedding before Jada unknowingly marries an imposter. Meanwhile, Javi and Leo wrestle with the truth, and Arnold continues his deception. Will Rafe make it in time, or will Jada fall victim to the ultimate betrayal? Stay tuned for all the wedding-day bombshells on Days of Our Lives!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Brady and Tate Convince Amy to Drop the Wedding Plan?