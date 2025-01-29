Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Marlena Expose Belle and EJ’s Secret Affair?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, January 29, promise jaw-dropping revelations, unexpected encounters, and hidden schemes. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) stumbles upon a scene she never imagined, Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) wakes up in a surprising place, and Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater) continues her secretive tricks. Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) takes a walk down memory lane, reflecting on past DiMera mistakes.

Marlena is in for the shock of her life when she walks into a townhouse bedroom and catches Belle Black (Martha Madison) in bed with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Completely stunned, Marlena immediately lashes out, demanding to know how Belle could betray her marriage in such a scandalous way. EJ and Belle’s passionate night together is now out in the open, and the fallout is just beginning.

Meanwhile, Chanel wakes up at Shawn Brady’s (Brandon Beemer) place, momentarily panicked about how she got there. The details of the previous night are hazy, but DOOL spoilers hint that Shawn simply took care of Chanel after she drunkenly kissed him. Rather than sending her back to Paulina Price-Carver’s (Jackée Harry) apartment, Shawn let her sleep off the alcohol under his roof. Although Chanel has her doubts, Shawn reassures her that nothing happened beyond that unexpected smooch.

Elsewhere, Kristen shares some DiMera family history with Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). This could be an opportunity for Kristen to remind Johnny of some infamous romantic missteps—especially the ones EJ has made.

At the same time, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) remains deeply worried about Ava Vitali’s (Tamara Braun) mysterious disappearance, unaware that his daughter Rachel is keeping crucial secrets. Rachel is working behind the scenes with the elusive Woman in White (Ros Gentle), concealing Ava’s captivity in Aremid. As she plays her sneaky games, Rachel even gets her hands on Ava’s phone, ensuring she stays in touch with her mysterious partner while misleading Brady and Kristen.

Meanwhile, Ava remains a hostage, clashing with the Woman in White as she fights for her freedom. Despite Rachel’s best efforts to keep the truth hidden, secrets don’t stay buried for long in Salem.

With Marlena’s shocking discovery, Belle’s betrayal, and Rachel’s growing deception, tensions are reaching a boiling point. Will Marlena expose Belle and EJ’s affair? Can Ava find a way to escape? Stay tuned for more explosive drama on Days of Our Lives.

